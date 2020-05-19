SDL Awarded Silver Certified Veeva Technology Partner Status Following Integration of SDL Translation Management System and Veeva Vault RIM

SDL (LSE: SDL), the intelligent language and content company, announces it has advanced its partnership level with Veeva Systems ("Veeva"), a leader in cloud-based software supporting the entire product life cycle for the world's largest pharmaceutical and Life Sciences companies. SDL Translation Management System (TMS) is integrated with the Veeva Vault RIM Suite, a cloud-based Regulatory Information Management (RIM) system.

In the biopharmaceutical sector, companies must react quickly to complex regulatory updates across multiple regions. The combination of SDL's network of in-house certified medical translators with SDL's translation management technology provides a fully-integrated set of translation capabilities within Veeva Vault RIM. This integration enables Veeva Vault RIM customers to automate multilingual tasks relating to regulatory document submissions, engagement with health authorities and product registration. As a result, customers can increase speed to market for new medical products, and minimize errors and inconsistencies attributed to manual translation processes.

SDL works with 19 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies and has a proven track record of supporting companies in the Life Sciences industry for over 25 years. SDL's achievement of Silver Certification means that SDL has met stringent criteria to provide a proven, validated and certified integration with Veeva.

"Any biopharmaceutical company looking to market a product internationally has to provide and maintain local in-language versions of their medicinal product information and corresponding communications with the various health authorities," said Christophe Djaouani, EVP at SDL. "It's an incredibly complex task. Our partnership with Veeva helps organizations overcome these challenges by integrating rapid, secure translation capabilities within their existing regulatory information management system."

We are happy to be working with SDL as a Silver Certified partner. SDL is a proven leader in language solutions and this partnership offers customers the opportunity to transform their translation processes," said Uri Reich, VP Product Management RIM, Veeva Systems.

SDL joined Veeva Systems' Technology Partner Program in 2018 and celebrates its Silver Certification following the integration of SDL TMS and Veeva's Vault RIM.

About SDL

SDL (LSE: SDL) is the intelligent language and content company. Our purpose is to enable global understanding, allowing organizations to communicate with their audiences worldwide, whatever the language, channel or touchpoint. We work with over 4,500 enterprise customers including 90 of the world's top brands and the majority of the largest companies in our target sectors. We help our customers overcome their content challenges of volume, velocity, quality, fragmentation, compliance and understanding through our unique combination of language services, language technologies and content technologies.

