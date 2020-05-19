Multichannel patient portal will help clinical research sites conduct virtual patient visits eSource capability will enable paperless clinical trials

2020 Veeva R&D Summit Europe - Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced MyVeeva, a new application for clinical research sites. With capabilities for virtual visits, patient adherence, ePRO, eConsent, eSource and an easy to use patient portal, MyVeeva will make it easier for clinical research sites to deliver a patient-centric and paperless clinical trial experience for patients and sponsors. MyVeeva is free for clinical research sites and integrates seamlessly with Veeva SiteVault.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200519005377/en/

Doctors can conduct virtual visits and make it easier for patients to participate in clinical trials. (Photo: Business Wire)

"There is a pressing need for clinical solutions that reduce the burden on patients participating in trials and make study execution easier for sites," said Jessica Collins, program director for investigator-initiated clinical trials at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. "Having the ability to conduct parts of a study remotely is key to a better patient experience and speeding study conduct. It's a crucial shift for the industry and I appreciate the innovation Veeva is bringing to this important area."

MyVeeva enables patients, doctors, and clinical research coordinators to collaborate remotely with advanced audio and video capabilities, reducing the need for in-person visits. Clinical researchers can collect and record patient data electronically; make it more convenient for patients to report on treatment outcomes; easily share information electronically and get patient consent; and help patients take medications and adhere to their treatment regimens.

"COVID-19 created even greater urgency for clinical trials to become more virtual and deliver a safe, convenient patient experience," said Henry Levy, general manager of Vault CDMS, site, and patient solutions at Veeva. "Enabling home-based trial visits with MyVeeva can advance the move to more patient-centric and paperless trials. We are excited to partner with the industry to help improve the clinical trial process for sponsors, sites, and patients."

Sites will have the flexibility to use MyVeeva with Veeva SiteVault and Veeva Vault Clinical applications, as well as third-party clinical applications. MyVeeva is planned for availability in December 2020.

MyVeeva is part of the Veeva Clinical Network, a set of solutions that brings together sponsors, sites, and patients to accelerate clinical research. In addition to MyVeeva, Veeva today announced Veeva Vault Site Connect, a new application that connects sponsors and clinical research sites during trials. Together with Veeva Vault Clinical Suite, Veeva is the first and only company providing solutions that help sponsors, sites, and patients share and view information during a clinical trial. For more information on how Veeva will enable patient-centric trials, contact info@veeva.com.

Additional Information

Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

Follow @veevasystems on Twitter: twitter.com/veeva_eu

Like Veeva on Facebook: facebook.com/veevasystems

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is the leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 850 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva's products and services, the results from use of Veeva's products and services, and general business conditions, particularly in the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva's expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva's financial results are included under the captions, "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in the company's filing on Form 10-K for the period ended January 31, 2020. This is available on the company's website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

2020 Veeva Systems Inc. All rights reserved. Veeva and the Veeva logo are trademarks of Veeva Systems Inc.

Veeva Systems Inc. owns other registered and unregistered trademarks.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200519005377/en/

Contacts:

Roger Villareal

Veeva Systems

925-264-8885

roger.villareal@veeva.com

Kiran May

Veeva Systems

+44-796-643-2912

kiran.may@veeva.com