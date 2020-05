German panel maker Sonnenstromfabrik has developed a glass-glass monocrystalline PV module in three versions offering different levels of transparency. The company says the transparency feature makes the panels suitable for verandas, pergolas, awnings, carports, swimming pools, halls and facades. Their power output varies from 160 W to 280 W, while their efficiency ranges from 9.5% to 16.7%.German solar module manufacturer Sonnenstromfabrik has developed a building-integrated PV module that can be optimized for high transparency. The glass-glass monocrystalline modules, which Sonnenstromfabrik ...

