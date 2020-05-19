Kingman Minerals Ltd.: 2nd Sampling Program Results Mohave Project Mine Shaft, 100ft & 200ft Level Drift: Kingman Samples 688 G/T Au & 468 G/T Ag on 100ft Level of Rosebud Mine Over Interval of 0.18m

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2020 / Kingman Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:KGS)(FSE:47A1) ("Kingman" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the second underground program sampling results from the Rosebud Mine shaft, 100ft drift and 200ft drift.

In late spring 2020, Burgex Mining Consultants ("Burgex") were contracted to complete a second underground sampling program on the 100ft drift level and determine the accessibility, if any, of the 200ft and 250ft level drifts of the Rosebud Mine. During the prior program, Burgex was able to use ropes and ladders to assess the safety and stability of the main production shaft and lower themselves down to the 100-foot level of the abandoned mine. Below the 100ft level the shaft was blocked by debris and garbage, which Burgex was able to successfully clear during this second program in order to gain access to the 200ft level. Additional debris was blocking the shaft below the 200ft level preventing them from accessing the 250ft level. A photo tour and additional details of the second reconnaissance program are available on Company website at https://kingmanminerals.com/projects/mohave-project/2nd-phase-underground-reconnaissance-sampling-program/

Figure 1 - Longitudinal section of the Rosebud Mine (Mohave Project) with underground sampling results and locations from first and second Burgex reconnaissance programs. All values are presented in Au (g/t)/Ag (g/t).

The samples that Burgex collected were sent to ALS Laboratories in Reno, Nevada and were analyzed using the ALS method ME-GRA21 for gold and silver. This method is a fire assay method for optimal precious metal recovery. The ME-GRA21 method is described as "Au and Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish ". This is what ALS recommends for the type samples from Rosebud.

Kingman 2nd Phase Underground Sampling Results Sample No. Mine Level (ft) Sample Type Width (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) RB200-1 100 Chip 0.38 18.25 68 RB200-2 100 Chip 0.42 <0.05 9 RB200-3 100 Chip 0.53 1.12 28 RB200-4 100 Chip 0.25 2.88 133 RB200-5 100 Chip 0.14 <0.05 14 RB200-6 100 Chip 0.10 6.87 39 RB200-7 100 Chip 0.25 0.25 13 RB200-8 100 Chip 0.43 0.39 19 RB200-9 100 N Stope Chip ? 0.80 17 RB200-10 100 N Stope Chip 0.15 109.0 164 RB200-11 100 N Stope Chip 0.18 688.0 468 RB200-12 100 N Stope Chip 0.18 0.07 22 RB200-13 100 N Stope Chip 0.28 70.5 93 RB200-14 100 N Stope Chip 0.18 2.76 92 RB200-15 100 N Stope Chip 0.41 0.51 15 RB200-16 200 Chip 0.05 3.86 353 RB200-17 200 Chip 0.05 <0.05 <5 RB200-18 200 Chip 0.05 <0.05 <5 RB200-19 200 Chip 0.05 <0.05 <5 RB200-20 200 Chip 0.08 <0.05 <5 RB200-21 200 Chip 0.13 <0.05 <5 RB200-22 200 Chip 0.05 <0.05 <5 RB200-23 200 Chip 0.05 <0.05 <5 RB200-24 200 Chip 0.20 7.0 140 RB200-25 200 Chip 0.05 <0.05 <5 RB200-26 200 Chip 0.08 1.32 31

Table 1 - Results from 2nd Underground Sampling Program on Rosebud Mine on the 100ft and 200ft levels. Sampling completed by Burgex Mining Consultants on behalf of Kingman Minerals Inc.

The widths of the vein in Table 1 were reported in inches and were converted to meters by multiplying by 0.0254. Au and Ag averages in Table 1 were calculated using one half of the detection limits for sample results below detection, i. e., 0.025 g/t was used for Au samples below detection and 2.5 g/t was used for Ag samples below detection.

QA/QC procedures used for this second round of underground sampling included the use of two different Au/Ag standards and one blank standard prepared by MEG, Inc. of Reno, Nevada. These standards and blank were inserted into the sample batch with the rest of the Burgex 2nd round samples. Analytical results of the standards and blank were within their respective acceptable ranges.

"The Company continues to be greatly encouraged with respect to the potential of the Mohave Project after the completion of this second phase of work. Through this approach of the replication of previous sampling efforts, we are able to verify the reliability of historic data. Our confidence has only increased with this program and we are incredibly proud of the hard work and diligence of those involved. The Company expects to provide shareholders with an update on a potential resource estimate in the near future" stated Sandy MacDougall, Chairman and Director.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Bradley C. Peek, MSc. and Certified Professional Geologist who is a Qualified Person with respect to Kingman's Mohave Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Kingman

Kingman Minerals Ltd. is currently engaged in the business of precious metal mineral exploration for the purpose of acquiring and advancing non grass roots mineral properties located in mining friendly jurisdictions of North America.

The Mohave Project (the "Project") is located in the Music Mountains in Mohave County, Arizona and is comprised of 20 lode claims which are inclusive of the past producing Rosebud Mine (the "Rosebud"). High grade gold and silver veins were discovered in the area in the 1880's and were mined mainly in the late 20's and 30's. Underground development on the Rosebud property included a 400-foot shaft and approximately 2,500 feet of drifts, raises and crosscuts.

