Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2020) - FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) ("FANDOM SPORTS" or the "Company"), is pleased to confirm the appointment of Mr. Guy Ben-dov to the Advisory Board.

Guy is an interactive entertainment executive and a serial media entrepreneur. Guy is working with startups as well as innovation teams in Fortune 500 companies to create, build and launch games and platforms. Over the years he co-founded a leading game studio, Side-Kick games, working with leading brands such as Disney, Rovio and Lionsgate and In-game ad platform, DoubelFusion, working with Microsoft Xbox, Playstation and major game publishers.

Guy also co-founded and volunteers as the Chairman of the Israeli game association, GameIS, helping both local startups and international technology companies to grow their business in Israel. Guy spent 4 years in Southern California developing a network of gaming industry leaders in Silicon Valley and LA. Guy has been cited by a number of high-profile media outlets including CNBC, the Wall Street Journal, Reuters, CNN and other media channels.

"I'm excited about bringing to market media-oriented products and leveraging my extensive network to create sustainable and growing businesses. Fandom Sports presents a compelling, unique and dual offering proposition to esports fans with their regulated and non regulated betting model. I see tremendous opportunities with potential M&A activity and aligning with synergistic partners", commented Mr. Ben-dov.

Philip Chen, Chairman of the Board for Fandom Sports adds, "We are pleased to welcome Guy into the Fandom family. Guy is a powerhouse in the gaming arena and has developed relationships with global brands. Furthermore, he has developed unique ways at monetizing games with brand advertising. We will leverage his valuable skillsets and associations to create value for shareholders."

Stock Options

The Company wishes to announce that it has granted Mr. Ben-dov 200,000 options at a price of $0.32 in connection with his appointment.

"PLAY. PREDICT. GET REWARDED."

FANDOM SPORTS Media is an entertainment company that aggregates, curates and produces unique fan-focused content. Fandom Esports Platform is all about micro-payments with Blaze blockchain technology that offers unbeatable speed and high industry adaptability. Because of its unparalleled speed and industry-defining structure. Using Blaze as a payment structure for Fandom Esports Platform will open up new micro transaction-based revenue opportunities for FANDOM SPORTS.

For additional Information:



Investor Relations

Email: fandomsportsmedia@gmail.com

Phone +1 604 256 6990

www.fandomesports.com

Twitter: @FandomEsportsCo

DISCLAIMER:

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this information. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements do not guarantee future events or performance and should not be relied upon. Actual outcomes may differ materially due to any number of factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Some of these risks and uncertainties may be described in the Company's corporate filings (posted at www.sedar.com).

The Company has no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements due to new information or events. This press release contains forward-looking statements about FANDOM SPORTS. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "consider," "project," and similar references to the future. Forward-looking statements reflect FANDOM SPORTS' good-faith evaluation of information available at the time the forward-looking statements were made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially from those projected. Please refer to FANDOM SPORTS' annual and quarterly reports filed on SEDAR for a full discussion of those risks and uncertainties we view as most important. Forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at or by which any such performance or results will be achieved. As a result, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/56095