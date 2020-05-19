SymBio announced on 11 May 2020 that it submitted an application to expand the label for Treakisym in Japan to include the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) in combination with rituximab. This follows the positive results seen in the Phase III study for the combination reported in November 2019. We expect this label expansion to more than double the sales potential for the drug.

