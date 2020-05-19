-- Nasdaq market leaders within single stock options, growing position within index futures -- New product initiatives will support further growth Oslo, Norway, May 19, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced new statistics for trading in Norwegian Equity Derivatives, showing a 53 percent market share for single stock options. To further strengthen the client value for equity derivative trading, Nasdaq plans to additional product initiatives in the near future. Following the May roll, Nasdaq's Norwegian market share in Single Stock Options was 53 percent, an increase of 30 percentage points versus January. For index futures, the market share was 20 percent, an increase of 4 percentage points since January. "Supported by our strong presence, long experience and superior integration into the Nordic financial ecosystem, our market for Norwegian equity derivatives continues to gain traction among new and existing clients", said Alessandro Romani, Head of European Derivatives at Nasdaq. "Through maintained product selection and innovation with a client-centric perspective, we look forward to further expand our footprint in Norway in the future". To further support and incentivize members choosing Nasdaq for their trading in Norwegian equity and index derivatives, Nasdaq will in the near future Nasdaq launch a number of new products, including a new suite of listed dividend neutral stock futures covering single stocks in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland. For investors looking to learn more about derivatives trading, Nasdaq recently announced a partnership with OptionsPlay to bring intuitive options education with actionable trading ideas. The platform is adapted to a Nordic context and available free of charge to all private investors. Open interest, Norwegian Derivatives Open interest May 15, 2020, Market share, January 31, Market share, contracts May 15 2020 January 31 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Single Stock 244 592 53 % 215 740 23 % Options -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Index Futures 13 269 20 % 52 820 16 % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Turnover and market share, Norwegian Derivatives Turnover May 1-15 2020, Market share, January Market share, contracts May 1-15 2020 January 2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Single Stock 75 612 42% 102 500 47% Options -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Index Futures 39 283 21% 144 846 18% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact David Augustsson +46 73 4496135 david.augustsson@nasdaq.com