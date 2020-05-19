The Wearable Thermometer Temp Pal Helps Combat Coronavirus in Ireland and Taiwan

TAIPEI, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The health-tech company iWEECARE announced that its world's smallest wearable thermometer Temp Pal, had been adopted to combat COVID-19. The cloud-based continuous temperature monitoring system can lower the risk of infections by early warning a fever and prevents the overwhelming of health systems by reducing physical contact between caregivers and patients. Temp Pal is currently used in protecting healthcare workers at Ireland's Cork University Hospital and Taiwan's Cheng Hsin General Hospital. It is also used for self-quarantine management in Nanjing City of China to reduce workloads and close contacts with people at high risk.

Getting a fever is a key symptom of COVID-19. Temp Pal offers a cloud-based continuous temperature monitoring system and alerts when a fever is detected. The coin-sized soft patch, weighing only 3 grams and lasting 36 hours per battery charge, can transmit temperature data via mobile app or gateway to the cloud, allowing one-to-many centralized tracking and timely treatment.

Ireland's Cork University Hospital, together with software firm 8West and University College Cork, creates a COVID-19 Remote Early Warning System (CREW) for healthcare workers. The system integrates Temp Pal's wearable thermometer into Sony's mSafety smartwatch and transmits temperature data to the cloud, allowing for people to go into self-isolation early, and thereby protect other healthcare workers.

Temp Pal is used in controlling coronavirus in two ways,

In healthcare institutions, Temp Pal allows healthcare workers to reduce direct contact with patients and monitor real-time temperatures of thousands of patients in the cloud. In Taiwan , the 1000-bed Cheng Hsin General Hospital deployed it and resulted in saving staffs' time, reducing record errors, decreasing risk of infection. When a community implements a self-quarantine policy, Temp Pal can help public health authorities monitor the temperature of people under quarantine remotely. It is used in China's Nanjing City for quarantine management.

"Temp Pal is the solution to control infections of COVID-19 for healthcare workers. We hope this medically certified thermometer can help combat the pandemic and save lives," said Glen Tseng, CEO of iWEECARE.

About iWEECARE

Founded in 2014, iWEECARE innovates healthcare with Taiwan's strength in technology. Its first product, Temp Pal, offers the world's smallest and continuous thermometer. The company is funded by capitals from Silicon Valley, Singapore and Taiwan. It has now expanded to Europe and the rest of Asia. More information: iweecare.com

