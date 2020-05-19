The "Diagnostics UK Market Report 1st edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The first edition of the Diagnostics UK Market Report offers a picture of a high value and growing market which makes it highly attractive to investors. While the current crisis will undoubtedly change the market's focus for the short-term, understanding its underlying dynamics and potential makes this report vital reading for investors, advisors, suppliers, commissioners and providers to the UK diagnostics market.

Diagnostics are fundamental to the clinician's understanding of their patient's condition and the best treatment for them. The years between 2012 and 2018 have seen an 8-9% growth in the number of MRI and CT scans undertaken, while the number of pathology tests is growing at a rate of just over 2% per year. Given the insight that can be gained from testing and the benefits that it offers clinicians and patients alike, there is no reason to believe that when we emerge from the current crisis that this growth will not continue. While we predict continued downward pressure in pricing, demographic changes and pressure to catch up with testing rates in other counties point to sustained volume growth together with growth in the value of the market, albeit at a slower pace.

While the trend has been away from outsourcing diagnostics from the NHS in recent years, the pressure to grow may well create further opportunities. Private imaging companies currently account for around 15% of the addressable market and diagnostics companies remain attractive to investors, reassured by the fact that payments are largely underwritten by public money. As we return to normal after Coronavirus, there is no reason to think that the UK diagnostics market will not return in time to the growth trajectory on which it was set prior to March 2020.

Key Topics Covered:

1. MARKET

1.1 Definitions and scope

1.1.1 Imaging

1.1.2 Pathology

1.2 Size

1.2.1 Imaging

1.3 Historic growth

1.3.1 Imaging

1.3.2 Pathology

1.3.3 Private hospitals

1.4 Segmentation/funding by payor type

1.5 Demand drivers

1.6 Supply

1.6.1 Equipment

1.6.2 Staffing

1.7 Operating and investment models

1.7.1 Imaging

1.7.1.1 NHS contracts

1.7.1.2 Private hospital contracts

1.7.1.3 Independent imaging centres

1.7.2 Image reporting

1.7.3 Pathology

1.7.3.1 NHS joint ventures/full outsourcing

1.7.3.2 Full service private labs

1.7.3.3 Private hospital outsourcing contracts

1.7.4 Histology reporting

1.7.5 Specialist labs

2. POLITICS AND REGULATION

2.1 Current regulators and regulation

2.1.1 Care Quality Commission (CQC)

2.1.2 Health and Safety Executive (HSE)

2.1.3 Ionising Radiation Medical Exposure Regulations (IRMER)

2.1.4 The Quality Standard for Imaging (QSI)

2.1.5 ISO15189

2.1.6 Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)

2.1.7 Human Tissue Authority (HTA)

3. PAYORS

3.1 Payor groups

3.1.1 NHS

3.1.2 Local authorities

3.1.3 Private hospitals and providers

3.1.4 Private Medical Insurers (PMI)

3.1.5 Self-pay but medically referred

3.1.6 Direct to consumer

3.2 Payor breakdown and analysis

3.2.1 NHS

3.2.1.1 Imaging

3.2.1.2 Private Medical Insurers (PMI) and self-pay

3.2.1.3 Pathology

3.2.2 Local authorities

3.2.3 Private providers

3.2.3.1 Imaging

3.2.3.2 Pathology

3.2.4 Private Medical Insurers (PMI)

3.2.5 Self-pay but medically referred

3.2.6 Direct to consumer

4. MAJOR PROVIDERS

4.1 Market concentration by segment

4.2 Economies of scale and scope

4.3 Major provider profiles

5. KEY SUPPLIERS TO THE MARKET

5.1 Major imaging suppliers

5.1.1 Philips

5.1.2 GE

5.1.3 Siemens

5.1.4 Hitachi

5.1.5 Canon

5.1.6 United Imaging

5.2 Pathology

5.2.1 Major full laboratory/managed equipment service providers

5.2.2 Other significant laboratory suppliers

6. INVESTORS

6.1 The investment case

6.2 Private Equity Investors involved in the sector and their portfolio companies

6.3 Public listed companies active in the UK

6.4 Major international diagnostic service groups not currently involved in the UK diagnostic market

6.5 Exits, entries, acquisitions and other key events

7. MARKET POTENTIAL

7.1 Future need, prospects

7.2 New technology

7.3 International comparisons

7.4 Market volume, pricing and value forecasts

Companies Mentioned

4ways

Affidea

Alliance Medical

Diagnostic Healthcare

Eurofins Biomnis

Everlight

InHealth

LabCorp

Limbach Group

Medica Group

Medical Imaging Partnership

Medicover

Mediscan

Quest Diagnostics

SYNLAB

Sonic Healthcare

Source BioScience

Unilabs

Viapath

amedes

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ntea2b

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200519005407/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900