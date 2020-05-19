The "European Land Mobile Radio Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The LMR market is forecast to reach $2.8 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2025.

The future of the European Land Mobile Radio (LMR) market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial and public safety sectors. The major drivers for this market are increasing in need of secure and effective critical communication and increasing demand for LMRs in transportation, public utilities, and industrial sectors.

An emerging trend that has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry includes the growing inclination towards LTE integrated LMR systems. Motorola, Hytera, Airbus (Secure Land Communication), JVC Kenwood, Thales, Harris Corporation, and Simoco Wireless Solutions are among the major LMR manufacturers.

The study includes trends and forecast for the global LMR market by end use industry, technology, product, offering, and country.

This research forecasts that digital LMR technology will remain the largest segment, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the shift from analog to digital technology and increasing deployment of TETRA technology due to its fast call set-up, group calls, and direct mode communication advantages.

Public safety is expected to remain the largest end use industry due to the increasing adoption of LMRs in critical communication in police departments and emergency responders, such as fire department, paramedics, and others. The report forecasts that the use of LMRs in the commercial market is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for LMRs in transportation, public utilities, construction, retail, private securities, and others.

Features of the European LMR Market:

Market Size Estimates: LMR market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and thousand units shipment.

LMR market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and thousand units shipment. Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by various segments and countries.

Market trends (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by various segments and countries. Segmentation Analysis: LMR market size by various segments, such as end use industry, offering, technology, product, and country, in terms of value and volume.

LMR market size by various segments, such as end use industry, offering, technology, product, and country, in terms of value and volume. Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use industries, offerings, technologies, products, and countries for the LMR market.

Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use industries, offerings, technologies, products, and countries for the LMR market. Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the LMR market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the LMR market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the European LMR market by end use (commercial and public safety), technology (analogue and digital), offering (hardware and solution), product (hand portable and in-vehicle), and country?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which country will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the LMR market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the LMR market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this LMR market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the LMR market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the LMR market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the LMR market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the LMR market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years (2014-2019) in the LMR market?

Key Topics Covered

1.Executive Summary

2.Industry Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2014 to 2025

3.1: European Land Mobile Radio Market Trends (2014-2019) and Forecast (2020-2025)

3.2: European Land Mobile Radio Market by End Use Industry

3.2.1: Commercial

3.2.1.1: Retail

3.2.1.2: Transportation

3.2.1.3: Construction

3.2.1.4: Public Utilities

3.2.1.5: Private Security

3.2.1.6: Others

3.2.2: Public Safety

3.2.2.1: Military and Defense

3.2.2.2: Others

3.3: European Land Mobile Radio Market by Technology

3.3.1: Analogue Radio

3.3.2: Digital Radio

3.3.2.1: TETRA

3.3.2.2: DMR

3.3.2.3: P25

3.3.2.4: Others

3.4: European Land Mobile Radio Market by Offering

3.4.1: Hardware

3.4.2: Solution

3.5: European Land Mobile Radio Market by Product

3.5.1: Hand Portable

3.5.2: In-Vehicle

4. Trends and Forecast Analysis by Country from 2014 to 2025

4.1: German Land Mobile Radio Market

4.2: The UK Land Mobile Radio Market

4.3: Italian Land Mobile Radio Market

4.4: Spanish Land Mobile Radio Market

4.5: French Land Mobile Radio Market

4.6: Other European Countries

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Market Share Analysis

5.2: Geographical Reach

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the European LMR Market by End Use Industry

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the European LMR Market by Technology

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the European LMR Market by Product

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the European LMR Market by Offering

6.2: Emerging Trends in the European Land Mobile Radio Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Certification and Licensing

6.3.3: Merger, Acquisition, and Partnership

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Motorola Solutions Inc.

7.2: JVCKenwood Corporation

7.3: Thales S.A.

7.4: Harris Corporation

7.5: Simoco Wireless Solutions

7.6: RELM Wireless Corporation

7.7: ICOM Incorporated

7.8: Hytera Communication

7.9: Raytheon Company

7.10: Tait Ltd.

7.11: Airbus SE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3o3oq9.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200519005414/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900