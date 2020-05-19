The "Ireland Data Center Market Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Ireland Data Center Market Report

Ireland data center market to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2020-2025

The Ireland data center market comprises over 35 operational colocation facilities. As colocation have started gaining traction in the last 3-5 years, hyperscale services have been dominating in Ireland. The Increasing hyperscale investments will boost ODM server revenue in the market. Mission critical and high performance server systems are likely to grow owing to the implementation IoT related technology.

The market share of AI-based servers in Ireland has witnessed a 1015% increase in growth in the last few years. The increase in OPEX is expected to shift the focus to lithium-ion UPS systems during the forecast period. Facebook install 48VDC powered UPS systems as their adoption in data centers prevent a 510% power loss during electricity conversions.

This report considers the present scenario of the data center construction market in Ireland. Offers market dynamics for the forecast period 2020-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the data center market.

Key Deliverables

An assessment of the data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise data center operators

Exhaustive insights of the impact of the COVID-19 on the market

Investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) in major cities in the country

Data center Colocation market in Ireland

Retail Wholesale Colocation Pricing in Ireland

A detailed study of the existing competitive landscape. An in-depth industry analysis and insightful predictions about the size of the Ireland data center market

Segmentation of the data center market in Ireland into multiple segments and sub-segments with market sizing and forecast

A comprehensive analysis of the latest market trends and potential opportunities. Offers growth restraints and future market prospects for the market

Presence of prominent investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure key players

A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market

Key Highlights

The adoption of cloud computing services in Ireland has experienced a considerable growth in data volumes. Irish businesses are expected to witness a surge of over 70% in data consumption in next 3-4 years.

The growing demand for hyperscale facilities is boosting investments in submarine cable deployment projects in Ireland.

Dublin has emerged as a cloud computing hub. Witnessed the presence of major cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google and IBM.

The availability of favorable government support in terms of schemes is driving data center construction in Ireland.

The implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) has driven data traffic in Ireland.

Ireland aims to generate 16% of energy through renewable energy sources by 2020, which is likely to reach 55% by 2030.

Report Coverage

This report offers a descriptive analysis of the Ireland data center investments in terms of infrastructure and geography. It discusses market sizing and estimation for different segments with respect to the investment in data centers. The segmentation includes:

Infrastructure Type

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Server

Storage

Network

Electrical Infrastructure

Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)

Generator Market

Transfer Switches and Switchgear

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers Dry Coolers

Economizers Evaporative Coolers

Other Units

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Building Development

Installation Commissioning Services

Building Design

Physical Security

DCIM

Tier Segments

Tier I Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Dublin

Other Cities

Key Market Participants

Data Center IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Construction Contractors

Arup

Bouygues

Bruceshaw

Builders SKS Contractors

Callaghan Engineering

Designer Group

Future-tech

ISG Plc

Kirby Engineering Constructions

KMCS

M+W Group

Mace Group

Mercury

PM Group

Winthrop Engineering

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Hitec Power Constructions

KINOLT (Euro-Diesel)

Kohler SDMO

Legrand

MTU On Site Energy

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Socomec

STULZ

Trane

Vertiv

Investors

Amazon Web Services

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

Echelon Data Centers

Edge Connex

Facebook

Google

JCD

Nautilus

Office Of Public Works (OPW)

T5 Data Centers

Why Purchase This Report?

To gain competitive intelligence about the industry and players in the market

To focus on the niche market

Offers a presentation ready format and easy to interpret data

To enable decision makers to make informed and profitable choices

To provide the expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on the revenue and growth projections of the data center market

