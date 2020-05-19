Successful Appearance With the Phoenix Contact Dialog Days: Virtual Conference Exceeds All Expectations

BLOMBERG, Germany, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most important aspects of Phoenix Contact's trade show appearances has always been to talk to customers and exchange information. After the cancellation of the Hanover Fair, it was therefore clear that a new format had to be created. Within only six weeks, a digital appearance was created, where more than 8100 national and international visitors informed themselves about the innovations in the last three weeks.

The program ranged from a product presentation on a virtual trade fair stand to a conference lasting several days with videos of expert rounds, interviews and series of lectures. In live chats, specialists were available to visitors as contact persons at all times. The concept was successful, expectations were exceeded. Frank Stührenberg, CEO Phoenix Contact: "We had far more registered visitors than we had hoped for in our calculations". And adds "The customer response was overwhelming. We received a lot of feedback, which was enthusiastic about the format. And the global player Bosch used the Phoenix Contact Dialog Days as a benchmark. The event has thus become the standard in the industry. We have created a truly innovative format here. My special thanks go to the employees who have actively supported this.

Round about 2,100 interested people visited the German part of the event, which was online from 20 to 30 April. Nearly 1,000 participants used the chat function, in which customer questions were answered directly. More than 1,300 visitors were interested in the conference offerings.

At the international conference in English, which took place from 27 April to 8 May, as many as 6,100 participants visited the virtual trade fair and 3,650 of them attended the thematic conference. For the international visitors there were also virtual tours of the fair in eight languages. The guided tours in English, Spanish or Russian alone attracted more than 100 visitors. In addition to Germany, the 19 tour guides came from the company's subsidiaries in China, Poland, USA, Argentina, Brazil and Mexico. This allowed another advantage of the digital format to be exploited: With 22 hours, the chats were maintained almost around the clock.

