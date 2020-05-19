WIMI AI Live Broadcast Technology Helps People Resume Production during the Covid-19 Pandemic

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2020 / The black swan incident often breaks people's inherent habits of life and work, and also changes customers' consumption behavior. The SARS epidemic in 2003 has brought the leap forward development of e-commerce, online payment, logistics and distribution industries, and accelerated the online life of residents.

The covid-19 pandemic has brought a fire to enterprise office applications, among which the video conference application zoom has undoubtedly become the beneficiary. The stock price has risen from more than 60 US dollars to more than 100 US dollars, and the market value has reached more than 28 billion US dollars.

Synergy research in the United States estimates that the market size of video conference in the United States will exceed 6 billion US dollars in 2019. Data from Frost & Sullivan shows that in 2018, the market size of global video conference industry is about 7.8 billion US dollars, an increase of 5.4%. In the past, this market was dominated by traditional large enterprises such as Cisco, Huawei and Polycom, while enterprises like zoom are growing rapidly. Some domestic institutions estimate that the market size of China's video conference system will exceed 59 billion yuan in 2020.

Zoom is a company that uses and provides remote conference services. Its products provide users with communication software that combines video conference, online conference, chat and mobile writing. Through this cloud platform, it can enable the company to conduct video and audio conference on mobile devices, desktops, phones and other channels, so as to connect people in a variety of ways, so that users can communicate face-to-face at any place and any terminal.

Affected by this epidemic, many enterprises have started the online office mode to reduce its impact on the normal operation of business. In China, according to data statistics of Alibaba's online collaborative office software alone, there are nearly 10 million enterprises and nearly 200 million people in China who start home office mode.

Although currently affected by the epidemic, it is also a great opportunity for zoom, and with the arrival of 5g era, it is a rare opportunity for zoom.

According to the statistics of AI media consulting, from 2016 to 2019 before the outbreak of the epidemic, the number of online live users in China has been on the rise year by year, and it is predicted that the number of online live users in China will reach 524 million in 2020. Starting from the live broadcast form of show and game, it has become one of the important ways of business marketing. All walks of life are on the move: cosmetics, clothing, daily necessities, snacks

During the covid-19 pandemic, the number of live broadcast users increased explosively. According to the report "big data of China's live broadcast practitioners in 2020" released by liepin.com, the number of new live broadcast businesses rose 719% month on month in February this year.

Products once thought to be the most stubborn and unlikely to form a real deal are also competing, such as cars and houses with high value. Some previously unheard of products have been put into live broadcast rooms, such as rocket launch services.

Since 2020, more and more industries and individuals have realized the "charm" of live broadcasting, which is becoming a basic shopping scene. It is understood that the live "cloud selling" of a platform attracted 2 million onlookers in six days.

Tiktok, Taobao, jitter, and Kwai live video broadcast live up to the maturity of the electronic business platform. Real-time live, realistic and interactive live scenes are gaining more and more consumers' favor. "Everything is available" is becoming a reality, which will greatly change the traditional marketing mode of many industries.

With the change of 5g holographic communication network bandwidth conditions, the 5g holographic application market will usher in an explosion. High-end applications such as holographic interactive entertainment, holographic conference and holographic conference will be gradually popularized to holographic social, holographic communication, holographic navigation and holographic home application. The WIMI plan is based on the holographic AI face recognition technology and the holographic AI face changing technology as the core technology, and supports the holographic cloud platform service and 5g communication holographic application with multiple technological innovation systems.

At present, mobile Internet is changing our way of entertainment in an unprecedented situation. The AR + live broadcast system of WIMI, by adding AR technology as a new interactive medium in the live broadcast, solves the problem of scene and interaction.

More and more cool technologies such as stereoscopic display and holographic imaging are favored by the industry. The traditional display methods have caused the audience a paralyzed aesthetic fatigue. More enterprises hope to display their products through more advanced high-tech means, attract the attention of customers, and improve their market share.

The advantages of WIMI's AR + live broadcast are obvious. It can simulate any scene to reflect the application of the product in different real environments. It can show more complex products and make the audience more intuitive to understand the internal structure and product details of the product. It can break through the personnel restrictions, at the same time, it can lock the crowd for accurate live broadcast, and the effect of publicity is wider; Online interaction is stronger, guests and fans can interact during the live broadcast, and screen and answer their questions in real time; real-time effect synthesis can obtain a complete set of finished videos after the live broadcast, without later editing, and be used for publicity and distribution in the first time.

WIMI relies on its own mature visual design team, deeply excavates AR live technology, officially launches AR live business, enriches its business structure, provides more services for customers, solves customer problems, and covers multiple industries and fields.

WIMI AR + live broadcasting system, simply speaking, allows the audience to watch the real restoration of holographic characters or scenes in the real world with naked eyes through AR holography technology. User experience can be described as "breathtaking" by micro beauty holography, which combines holography technology with entertainment mode. The audience can become a role in the film / stage, intervene in the pre-set environment and plot of the film / stage, and make Viewers feel that they are a part of the film / stage, and they are the protagonists or one of them, and continuously interact with the content of the film / stage.

Holographic live broadcast is a new way and development direction of display. Through holographic projection technology, visitors can not only see clear images, but also see three-dimensional and realistic images from all directions and multiple angles. Combined with the original display mode, it fully presents the content and details of live broadcast, and more stimulates the enthusiasm of the public to accept new things.

WIMI builds a real-time modeling system of multi angle photographing, which scans all dimensions of the collected objects and synthesizes them into three-dimensional models in real time. Six degree matrix optical field system: multi light sources are used synthetically to construct the imaging field of holographic virtual image. Binocular parallax intelligent enhancement system: in the acquisition process, the object track is dynamically tracked and the light is adjusted to maintain the balance value of binocular disparity. Multi image dynamic fusion system: a multi-dimensional image wide-angle acquisition technology in narrow space is applied to the cloud vision miniaturized holographic stack. High speed holographic image processing algorithm: the image information is processed at a high speed, and the rendering effect is guaranteed. The processing speed is up to 10Gb / s. Stealth polyester optical imaging film: the key component of holographic imaging, making the holographic image perfect imaging display. Holographic virtual character voice reconstruction technology: using human skeleton dynamic capture, image real-time rendering, speech recognition technology, voice simulation technology to present virtual human. Holographic cloud platform: an interactive platform covering the whole country for image acquisition and restoration, with data storage, image restoration and holographic social attributes. WIMI has built a complete 5g holographic communication application platform through the combination of the above systems to support various online terminals and personal equipment applications, while expanding various mainstream 5g holographic applications such as holographic social communication, holographic family interaction, holographic star interaction, holographic online education, holographic online conference, etc.

VR / AR is the product of the integration of the new generation of information technology. Because of the factors of bandwidth and delay, the past VR / AR products can lead to some pain points such as insufficient rendering ability, weak interactive experience and poor terminal mobility, which has been the biggest short board to curb the development of the industry. High quality VR / AR services have very high requirements for bandwidth and delay. For example, for VR, to achieve a very good user experience, the required bandwidth should be more than 1000Mbps, and the delay should be less than 2ms. For AR, to achieve a good user experience, it also needs a delay of more than 200Mbps and less than 5ms, which is impossible to achieve in the 4G era, only 5g can meet the requirements Such high-speed transmission capacity.

The epidemic is pushing Chinese enterprises to enter the stage of online and digital marketing. In the long run, under the new infrastructure, with the improvement of cloud computing technology in the bottom layer, 5g technology commercial will accelerate the landing, the live user experience will be greatly improved, "life on the cloud" is becoming more and more daily. A kind of

Enterprises should have higher strategy in innovating marketing mode. In the face of rapid changes in the socio-economic environment, the complacent often lose opportunities in hesitation. The information society and digital society are irresistible. In the future, the market is mainly for the post-80s and post-90s. These Internet natives are more adaptable to the way of "cloud life". All industries must face this reality.

