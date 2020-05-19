Fidelity European Values (FEV) plans to change its name to Fidelity European Trust later this year to better reflect its objectives; however, there will be no change to the disciplined investment process. Manager Sam Morse continues to focus on cash-generative companies with strong balance sheets and significant dividend growth potential. He has increased the trust's level of gearing to benefit from an anticipated recovery in the European stock market, as equity prices typically discount an economic improvement by around six months. However, the manager is continuing to run the portfolio in a measured way, acknowledging that 'there is no big rush to change the portfolio, as costly mistakes can be made'. FEV has outperformed the continental European market over the last one, three, five and 10 years in both NAV and share price terms.

