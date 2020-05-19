Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 18-May-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 247.54p INCLUDING current year revenue 255.75p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 240.34p INCLUDING current year revenue 248.54p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---