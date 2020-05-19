The "Europe: Tea Market and the Impact of COVID-19 in the Medium Term" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The tea market in Europe was equal to 11.53 billion USD (calculated in retail prices) in 2014. Until 2024, the tea market in Europe is forecast to reach 24.25 billion USD (in retail prices), thus increasing at a CAGR of 6.84% per annum for the period 2019-2024. This is a decrease, compared to the growth of about 8.84% per year, registered in 2014-2018.

The average consumption per capita in value terms reached 18.77 USD per capita (in retail prices) in 2014. In the next five years, it grew at a CAGR of 4.83% per annum. In the medium term (by 2024), the indicator is forecast to slow down its growth and increase at a CAGR of 3.82% per annum.

This report presents a strategic analysis of the tea market in Europe and a forecast for its development in the medium term, taking into account the impact of COVID-19 on it. It provides a comprehensive overview of the market, its dynamics, structure, characteristics, main players, trends, growth and demand drivers, etc.

The purpose of the report is to describe the state of the tea market in Europe, to present actual and retrospective information about the volumes, dynamics, structure and characteristics of production, imports, exports and consumption and to build a forecast for the market in the next five years, taking into account the impact of COVID-19 on it. In addition, the report presents an elaborate analysis of the main market participants, price fluctuations, trends, growth and demand drivers of the market and all other factors, influencing its development.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive summary

3. Characteristics of tea

4. Characteristics and analysis of raw materials base

5. State of the economy of Europe

5.1. Characteristics of the economy of Europe in 2015-2019

5.2. Forecast for the development of the economy of Europe for 2020-2022

6. Overview and analysis of the tea market in Europe

6.1. Volume, value and dynamics of the tea market in Europe in 2015-2019

6.2. Structure of the tea market in Europe in 2015-2019: production, imports, exports, consumption

6.3. Structure of the tea market in Europe by origin

6.4. Structure of the tea market in Europe by country

6.5. Key recent trends on the tea market in Europe

6.6. Competitive landscape of the market

6.7. Country opportunity analysis

6.8. Key drivers and restraints for the market development in the medium term

6.9. Forecast for development of the tea market in Europe for 2020-2025

7. Overview and analysis of the domestic production of tea in Europe

7.1. Volume, value and dynamics of the domestic production of tea in Europe in 2015-2019

7.2. Structure of the European production of tea by countries

7.3. Characteristics of the main companies, producers of tea in Europe

8. Characteristics and analysis of the prices of tea in Europe

8.1. Value chain analysis

8.2. Structure of price formation

8.3. Characteristics of the producer prices of tea in Europe in 2015-2019

8.4. Characteristics of other prices of tea

9. Foreign trade operations of tea in Europe

10. Overview and analysis of the imports of tea to the European market

11. Overview and analysis of the European exports of tea

12. Characteristics of the consumption of tea in Europe

13. Forecast for development of the tea market in Europe for 2020-2025

Companies Mentioned

TATA GLOBAL BEVERAGES

UNILEVER

ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC.

NESTLE

BARRY'S TEA

APEEJAY SURRENDRA GROUP

BETTYS TAYLORS GROUP LTD.

MCLEOD RUSSEL

ITO EN INC.

Kusmi Tea

Peet's Coffee Tea

DAVIDs Tea

Tea Forte



