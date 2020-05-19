Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2020) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC: DTII) (the Company) and Passive Security Scan Inc. (the Subsidiary); innovative providers of security technology and systems with broad and diverse applications, is pleased to update on ongoing progress.

DTII's Subsidiary through the services of Privateer Marketing Force and Cornerstone Communications launches its Marketing Campaign to Synagogues, Churches and Private Schools.

The Campaign Document:

Passive Security Scan is pleased to announce it is offering three new Passive Portal options which will allow for screening of people entering a building for weapons, weapons AND elevated body temperature or just simply for elevated body temperature. The company's mission is focused on "Keeping Guns and Contagions Outside the premises" to help keep your school, church, office, restaurant and other public venues free from potential harm.

The three product versions include:

PASSIVE PORTAL 1 - Screens for Weapons only;

PASSIVE PORTAL 2 - Screens for Weapons and elevated body temperature;

PASSIVE PORTAL 3 - Screens for elevated body temperature only.

"Our Passive Portal systems were designed long before the need for temperature control was in place," said Merrill Moses, CEO. "The challenges facing today's institutions are growing and ever expanding. We are thrilled to be able to offer the only safe, radiation-free solution available on the market today. There are enough risks we face on a daily basis and we believe that reducing the radiation we come into contact with AND potential contagions... is a preventative measure we can all afford to embrace."

The company continues to improve their patented Passive Portal system, a system that does not use any electromagnetic radiation of any kind, including x-rays, microwaves and or radio waves to detect weapons. The Passive Portal non-invasively and passively detects weapons readings via subtle changes in the Earth's magnetic field. Unlike active systems used in airports and court houses, our passively detecting weapons system limits exposure to students, faculty, and employees who daily pass through weapons detection systems multiple times each and every day, which could equate to 180 (days) x 400 (visits) + exposures per school year for each student.

The new Passive Portal 2 and 3 passively detect persons with Elevated Body Temperature and alerts the operator of this condition as patrons are scanned for weapons... Doing so will aid facilities using our "Passive Portal" in also preventing the spread of contagions from entering the facility. The Passive Portal 2 and 3 use only US Food and Drug Administration 510k listed sensors to perform this Elevated Body Temperature detection to ensure that the product is safe and effective in its use. The Passive Portal 2 and 3 also ensure public privacy is protected, as no medical data is saved during operation.

Thermal cameras have a long history of being used in public spaces such as airports, train terminals, businesses, factories, and concerts as an effective tool to measure skin surface temperature and identify individuals with Elevated Body Temperature. Using thermal cameras, monitors can be more discrete, efficient, and effective in identifying individuals that need further screening with virus-specific tests.

On January 27, 2020, President Trump signed H.R.2476, the Securing American Nonprofit Organizations Against Terrorism Act of 2019 into law (Public Law 116-108). The bipartisan sponsored law establishes in the Department of Homeland Security a Nonprofit Security Grant Program, under which the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) shall make grants to eligible nonprofit organizations (tax-exempt organizations and those determined to be at risk of a terrorist attack) for target hardening and other security enhancements to protect against terrorist attacks. The law makes available $75 million dollars for each of the fiscal years 2020 through 2024 for 501(c)(3) religious, charitable, scientific, literary, and educational organizations and allows them to purchase physical security enhancement equipment and personnel screening systems with this grant money.

This niche of 501(c)(3) organizations can be easily filled by Passive Portals. In addition, Passive Portal 2 and 3 can be deployed at restaurants, retail stores, health clubs, hotels, hospitals, nursing homes, colleges and universities, coffee shops, movie theaters, and many, many more.

Please contact the company for information on the Company's Special Program for Churches, Synagogues and other Houses of Worship and Schools at:

Contact: Phone: +1 (800) 520-9485; Email: pssi@passivesecurityscan.com

Website: http://www.passivesecurityscan.defensetechnologiesintl.com/index.html

About Passive Security Scan, Inc.

Passive Security Scan, Inc. (PSSI) is a private Utah Corporation and Subsidiary of Defense Technologies International Corp. (DTII).

Passive Security Scan Inc. was formed to bring our Passive Scanning Technology and our Passive Portal weapons detection system to the market, and to improve public safety with a system specifically designed for public and private schools, sports arenas, and other public venues. The Passive Scanning Technology was developed in 2005 and has been continually improved upon with the newest technological advances. The Passive Portal gateway is our newest model ready for production and for the market.

Press Contact:

Brooke Greenwald

Cornerstone Communications, LTD

brooke@cornerstonepr.net 240-370-7036

Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are no guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Contact: Defense Technologies International

Merrill W. Moses, President & CEO

Phone: 800 520-9485

dtii@defensetechnologiesintl.com

http://www.defensetechnologiesintl.com/

