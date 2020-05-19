Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2020) - Psychedelics may soon alter the way we address mental and health issues.

That may be especially true when it comes to treating obesity, which has been recognized by the World Health Organization as a global epidemic, with at least 2.8 million people dying each year as a result. In addition, according to the World Health Organization, more than 1.9 billion adults, 18 years and older, are overweight. Of these over 650 million are obese.

Those are startling statistics. However, there may be a psychedelic solution.

Psilocybin Could Help Solve that Global Obesity Epidemic

One of the key psychedelics that may assist with treating obesity are psilocybin mushrooms, which can also assist with issues such as PTSD, depression, anxiety, obsessive compulsive disorder, and even chronic pain.

Even Johns Hopkins Medicine's Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research, for example, is focusing on psychedelics, including psilocybin for the treatment of eating disorders.

Companies like Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) subsidiary NeonMind Biosciences Inc. are also nearing studies to confirm that is an effective treatment for weight loss and food craving. The goal of this study is to use preclinical models to confirm that psilocybin is an effective treatment for weight loss and food craving.

NeonMind will use models that have been widely adopted by the pharmaceutical industry to identify compounds with therapeutic efficacy. It plans to use results from this study as part of the requirements for a Health Canada clinical trial application to demonstrate potential efficacy and safety for novel compounds.

NeoMind Biosciences Ltd. Files U.S. for Patent

NeonMind also filed a U.S. provisional patent application to protect intellectual property relating to the use of compounds found in psychedelic mushrooms to lose weight.

NeonMind's pending patent includes the use of psilocybin to help with weight loss, reduce food cravings, counter compulsive eating, improve quality of diet, increase metabolism, treat diabetes, regulate blood glucose levels, and help reduce susceptibility to cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, and other issues associated with diabetes.

The company hopes to tap into multi-billion-dollar market opportunities, including the $245 billion weight loss and management market, $64 billion cardiovascular disease treatments, the $156 billion depression market, and the $87 billion diabetes treatment market.

