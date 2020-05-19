Hisamitsu America: The World Institute of Pain to Feature Abstract from Clarity Science's Topical Analgesic Pain Relief Study at Annual Meeting

FLORHAM PARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2020 / Hisamitsu America, the marketers of Salonpas®, today announce that the World Institute of Pain (WIP), a preeminent network of medical and scientific professionals focused on educating the medical community about evidence-based, state-of-the-art interventional pain management practices, accepted an abstract for presentation of the RELIEF study: "Relieving Pain: Evaluating Patient Quality of Life Improvement - Perceptions, Experience and Feedback After Use of a Topical Pain Relief Patch," an exploratory pain management study, at their annual meeting scheduled for August 26-29 in Rome, Italy. After scientific program committee review, the WIP selected this study and results to be presented at the annual meeting.

The comprehensive Institutional Review Board (IRB)-approved study evaluated whether a topical analgesic pain-relieving patch could reduce pain severity and improve function in patients with mild-to-moderate arthritic, neurological or musculoskeletal pain as compared to other over-the-counter (OTC) agents (e.g., ibuprofen, naproxen, acetaminophen, and other pain medications such as creams, gels, roll-ons, sprays, patches or rubs, prescription NSAIDs (e.g., celecoxib, meloxicam or diclofenac), prescription opioids (e.g., fentanyl, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, morphine or oxycodone), or prescription anticonvulsants (e.g., gabapentin or pregabalin).

The treatment group for the RELIEF study included over 150 adult patients with arthritis, neurological, or musculoskeletal pain who received the Salonpas ® Pain Relieving Patch for 14 days. A control group included patients who did not receive the patch - some of whom crossed over to evaluate their response to patch treatment as well.

"I am excited to share the results of this study at the World of Institute of Pain (WIP) meeting, as clinicians often forget about the benefits of topical analgesics when treating a variety of pain syndromes," said Dr. Jeffrey Gudin, the Principal Investigator of the RELIEF study who is board certified in pain management, anesthesiology, addiction medicine and palliative care. Dr. Gudin is affiliated with Englewood Hospital Medical Center and Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, Dept. of Anesthesiology, and is an author, researcher and opinion leader in pain management. "As we continue to explore alternatives to traditional pain management treatments, we will develop comprehensive multimodal strategies that include minimally invasive approaches that are important to patients and to clinicians."

"We are honored that the World Institute of Pain has invited the Principal Investigator, Dr. Gudin, to present the poster titled, 'Changes in Pain, Function and other Patient Outcomes with a Topical Analgesic Pain Relieving Patch,' at this prestigious conference where thought-leaders in pain have a chance to review the results of selected studies after careful review from the WIP's Scientific Program Committee," said John Incledon, President, Hisamitsu America. "Our company mission is to improve the quality of life of pain sufferers, and this study is further testament that topical pain patches are safe, effective and should be considered the first line of treatment for mild and moderate pain."

Oral pain relievers, mainly opioids, and NSAIDs are leading causes of serious adverse events (SAE's); hospitalization for CV & GI risk and death. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) reports that since 2000, over 200,000 people in the USA have died from overdose of prescription opioids. In 2016, the CDC issued guidance to physicians managing chronic pain without opioids, that topical analgesics can be an alternative first line therapy.

Based in Narragansett, Rhode Island, Clarity Science, LLC conducts scientifically rigorous and valid research that advances innovation in science and ultimately helps healthcare professionals provide improved patient care, leading to improved patient health worldwide.

Hisamitsu America provided a grant to Clarity Science to administer and conduct the IRB-approved study to collect data on patient outcomes for Quality of Life (QoL) components, pain relief scores and assessment of severity of pain and its impact on functioning, patient satisfaction, and an evaluation of differences, reported medical conditions and other prescribed or OTC oral medications commonly associated with pain.

For a quarter of a century, WIP, an international membership organization established to educate and train personnel of member pain centers, has been a beacon for physicians seeking advanced knowledge and skills in pain medicine for the purpose of alleviating and eradicating chronic pain conditions through interventional techniques. Founded by medical trailblazers, including the late Prithvi Raj who inspired and continues to inspire generations of pain professionals, WIP is the preeminent network of medical and scientific professionals whose principal aims are both to learn and to teach others about evidence-based and state-of-the-art techniques encompassing interventional pain practice.

Through the WIP World Congress, the global network of pain physicians participates in the comprehensive, multidisciplinary exchange of clinical and scientific expertise that is essential to revolutionizing universal standards for clinical pain practice. By influencing optimal care pathways on a global scale, physicians achieve better pain management outcomes for their patients.

About Hisamitsu America:

Hisamitsu America is the US division of Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., founded in 1847, which has specialized in transdermal drug delivery system technology since the introduction of its Salonpas line of patches in 1934. The Salonpas® product line, which gained early acceptance in Asia and is now registered in over 30 countries, has pioneered the development of transdermal patches to relieve everyday aches and pains. Since 2010, Salonpas has become one of the fastest growing OTC brands in the USA. It holds the distinction of being the first topical NSAID ever approved OTC by the FDA to treat moderate pain. For more information, https://us.hisamitsu/.

