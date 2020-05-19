Allstar Health Brands, Inc.: AllStar Health Brands Inc., (ALST) Provides Updates and Vision for 2020

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2020 / AllStar Health Brands Inc. (OTC PINK:ALST) a specialty pharmaceutical and nutritional supplements company is pleased to announce sales in Q2 are continuing the upward trend in front-line products. AllStar is also working with qualified overseas suppliers to provide products such as PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) as demand is expected to increase sharply with the gradual re-opening of the economy.

Dr. Daniel Bagi, President of AllStar stated," There is much uncertainty with exactly how and when the pandemic will allow the economies of the US states and other countries to re-open. What seems to be a given is that the "new normal" will include the vastly increased use of PPEs for most workers on a regular basis, and that this need will continue for quite some time, perhaps even years. AllStar has already begun distributing protective masks and is expanding its product line to include gowns and gloves to established businesses and various types of medical clinics such as optometrists, long-term care facilities and hospitals. We have been working hard to establish strong supply and distribution channels for a reliable and quality source of these PPEs."

About AllStar Health Brands Inc.:

AllStar Health Brands Inc. is a Nevada Corporation established in 2017, and headquartered in Miami, Florida. AllStar is a specialty Health Care Products Company dedicated to improving health and quality of life by offering select products, including medical devices, nutritional supplements, over the counter remedies and medicines all across the Americas and Europe. AllStar's goal is to bring additional products to the market and provide new, innovative options for better health and well-being.

For more information, please contact Investor Relations at (305) 423 7028.

