Company's First European Security Operations Center Opens to Meet Global Demand for Affordable Cybersecurity

Cygilant, provider of Cybersecurity-as-a-Service to mid-sized organizations, today announced its first expansion into the European market with a new office and security operations center (SOC) in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The new office opening is part of the company's recent strategic global growth and expansion. Cygilant is the city's first Cybersecurity-as-a-Service provider and joins a growing innovation hub of technology and cybersecurity companies that have chosen Belfast as their home.

Cygilant provides Cybersecurity-as-a-Service to mid-sized organizations through a combination of automated tools and personalized advice. The Belfast office will service the company's 200 plus customers, with a specific focus on helping those in the finance, education, healthcare, and retail industries ensuring they are protected from the latest cybersecurity threats. The Belfast team monitors customer networks for potential breaches and threats, and then works with each internal IT team to repair any issues before they become problems.

"When we decided to expand into the European market, we quickly realized there was no better place than Belfast. The city is full of great people who have an unbelievable work ethic truly matching and embodying the customer service first culture we have here at Cygilant. Belfast is also the sister city to Boston and is easily accessible within EMEA and from our home in Boston, so all the pieces just fit nicely together," said Rob Scott, president and chief executive officer at Cygilant. "We look forward to becoming a critical component of Belfast's burgeoning innovation economy for years to come."

Cygilant chose to expand into Belfast because of the area's incredibly skilled talent pool one that is consistently replenished with graduates from the city's top universities. With a physical presence in EMEA, Cygilant can continue to build and foster best of breed partnerships in Europe, while complying with GDPR regulations. Cygilant recently announced a partnership with London's Barac, which provides the leading platform for protecting organizations against malware hidden in encrypted traffic through AI metadata analysis.

"We built the Belfast SOC from the ground up to establish a new world-class hub of cybersecurity expertise. Our team is already hard at work helping customers identify and solve cybersecurity threats faster than ever before," said Ben Harrison, Director of Global Security Operations and Belfast Site lead at Cygilant. "Medium-sized businesses have limited resources but experience the same or worse cybersecurity issues as larger organizations. With the addition of the new Belfast office, Cygilant is a solution for those businesses that need affordable, yet reliable cybersecurity around the world."

To assist with the expansion locally, Cygilant has been supported by Invest Northern Ireland (Invest NI), the regional business development agency that helps grow the local Northern Ireland economy. The agency has helped us secure office space, foster local partnerships, and increase local hiring efforts.

"We are delighted to welcome Cygilant into Belfast's thriving cybersecurity community. Northern Ireland is the number one international investment location for U.S. cybersecurity firms because we understand the unique, rapidly evolving skillsets required by American companies in this critical sector. We actively partner with investors and universities to ensure our talent pool is prepared to hit the ground running. We look forward to helping Cygilant thrive and grow in Northern Ireland," said Peta Conn, Executive Vice President of the Americas at Invest Northern Ireland.

Located in the city center of Belfast (Centrepoint, 24 Ormeau Avenue, Belfast), the office currently employs 25 people in roles ranging from Cybersecurity Advisor (CSA) to SOC engineer. The opening of the Belfast office is just the beginning for Cygilant in Northern Ireland, as the company plans to announce local partnerships, expand the team with skilled talent, and help current talent grow within the company.

Cygilant is currently hiring multiple roles in the Belfast office. For those interested in applying, please visit cygilant.com/careers.

About Cygilant

Cygilant protects mid-sized organizations from the latest cybersecurity threats through a combination of automated tools and personalized advice. The company provides dedicated Cybersecurity Advisors (CSAs), who work directly with customers as an extension of their team; global 24×7 Security Operation Centers (SOCs), which constantly monitor customers' networks using the latest threat hunting, detection, patch management and incident response technologies; and its SOCVue Platform, which consolidates multiple streams of security data to help detect and respond to threats faster. For more information about how Cybersecurity-as-a-Service can improve the efficiency and effectiveness of your security team, please visit www.cygilant.com, read the company blog, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

