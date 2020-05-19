Pacific Palisades, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2020) - Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC Pink: GSFI) ("Green Stream Holdings", "GSFI", or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the democratization of solar energy through innovative solar energy generation facilities and designs, is pleased to announce the public filing of a Form 10 Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Once the Form 10 becomes effective at the end of June, Green Stream Holdings will have completed a two-year audit with a PCAOB-registered accounting firm and be a fully reporting company with the SEC, subject to quarterly, annual and other reporting requirements.

"We continue to see strong momentum in our core business in terms of development of future revenue streams, and we look forward to the increased market presence and access to institutional investors that will come from shoring up our status as a current and fully reporting security," stated Madeline Cammarata, President of Green Stream Holdings. "We continue to build a platform capable of defining the 21st century community, as investment capital, environmental goals, and energy needs intersect."

Green Stream Holdings intends to utilize its increased market presence and the potential support of institutional investors to aid the company's growth, as well as its capacity to act on potential acquisition opportunities.

The Company is also entertaining an uplist to a higher exchange tier.

About Green Stream Finance, Inc.:

Green Stream Finance, Inc., a Wyoming-based corporation with satellite offices in Malibu, CA and New York, NY, is focused on exploiting currently unmet markets in the solar energy space, and is currently licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, and Canada. The Company's next-generation solar greenhouses, constructed and managed by Green Rain Solar, LLC, a Nevada-based division, utilize proprietary greenhouse technology and trademarked design developed by world-renowned architect Mr. Antony Morali. The Company is currently targeting high-growth solar market segments for its advanced solar greenhouse and advanced solar battery products. The Company has a growing footprint in the significantly underserved solar market in New York City where it is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space for the installation of its solar panels. Green Stream is looking to forge key partnership with major investment groups in order to capitalize on a variety of unique investment opportunities in the commercial solar energy markets. The Company is dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through its innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, the Company is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space.

