Viratech Corp.: Viratech/Cambridge Golf Announce Their "Gimme" CBD Capsules for Retail Sale

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2020 / Cambridge Golf, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Viratech Corp. (OTC PINK:VIRA), today, following the official announcement of its Gimme CBD Muscle Magic Hemp Cream, releases our 10mg CBD Capsules. We are excited to announce, Gimme CBD CAPSULES . Our 300mg/BTL CBD Veggie capsule; it is made of the finest quality ingredients and manufactured in the USA.

Gimme CBD is packaged in a 30 capsule container and is immediately available on the Company web site: www.CambridgeGolfing.com with additional physical retail and web channels planned.

"Our CBD Capsule is not only designed with the golfer and athlete in mind but for anybody who suffers from the aches and pains of everyday life. Our exclusive veggie and hemp based product line continues to grow as we intend to capture a great portion of the fast growing CBD/Hemp wholesale and retail market," commented Henry Manayan, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Cambridge Golf:

Cambridge Golf is publicly traded holding company that designs and manufactures innovative sporting goods, clothing, supplements and accessories to the sports, nutrition and golf markets. The Company plans on continuing to extend and deepen its product lines to include other progressive market segments through acquisitions and organic growth of existing product lines. Cambridge Golf is publicly traded on the OTC market under the symbol (VIRA). www.cambridgegolfing.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, and also includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact Information:

Mr. Henry Manayan

Viratech Corp./Cambridge Golf, LLC

18186 Chieftain Court

San Diego, CA 92127

SOURCE: Viratech Corp.

