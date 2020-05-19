Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.05.2020
Schlag auf Schlag: Pilzfirma öffnet ultramodernes Forschungslabor in Colorado
WKN: 659990 ISIN: DE0006599905 
PR Newswire
19.05.2020 | 14:45
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Merck Foundation Announce 'Stay at Home' Media Recognition Awards for Latin American Countries

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Merck Foundation (www.merck-foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany announces the call for applications for 'Stay at Home' Media Recognition Awards for the journalists in Latin American Countries. The theme of the awards is 'Raising Awareness on how to Stay Safe and Keep Physically and Mentally Healthy during Coronavirus Lockdown with the aim to separate facts from myths and misconceptions.'

Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation with H.E. DJÈNÈ CONDÉ, The First Lady of Guinea; H.E. FATIMA MAADA BIO; The First Lady of Sierra Leone; H.E. Prof. GERTRUDE MUTHARIKA, The First Lady of Malawi; H.E. FATOUMATTA BAH-BARROW, The First Lady of The Gambia; H.E. DENISE NKURUNZIZA, The First Lady of Burundi; H.E. AÏSSATA ISSOUFOU MAHAMADOU, The First Lady of Niger; H.E. BRIGITTE TOUADERA, The First Lady of Central African Republic; H.E. REBECCA AKUFO-ADDO, The First Lady of Ghana; H.E. CLAR MARIE WEAH, The First Lady of Liberia; H.E. ANTOINETTE SASSOU-NGUESSO, The First Lady of Congo Brazzaville; H.E. MONICA GEINGOS, The First Lady of Namibia; H.E. AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA, The First Lady of Zimbabwe; H.E. NEO JANE MASISI, The First Lady of Botswana; H.E. Dr. ISAURA FERRÃO NYUSI, The First Lady of Mozambique and Former First Lady of Mauritania.

Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation explained, "We strongly believe that media is a critical partner to raise awareness about sensitive and pressing issues such as Coronavirus. The 'Stay at Home' Media Recognition Awards have been introduced to encourage media to sensitize our communities that this unsettling period due to the Coronavirus scare is difficult for everyone - both physically and mentally. While most countries are under complete lockdown or restricted movement, people do not know how to handle this situation. Physical Distancing is our Social Responsibility and the only way to control Coronavirus; however, it will take a lot of courage and discipline to practice it."

Merck Foundation launched the award in partnership with African First Ladies across Africa in Arabic, English, French and Portuguese. The awards have also been launched for Middle Eastern and Asian countries. "We are very excited to launch today for Latin American countries, hoping to be able to establish a successful partnership with media societies as we did in Africa," Rasha Kelej added.

The awards are open to all the journalists from Print, Online, Radio and Multimedia Platforms from all Latin American Countries. More than one winner will be chosen from each category. The most creative and influential media work aiming to raise awareness and sensitizing communities about this alarming topic at a regular basis will be eligible to win these awards.

Merck Foundation has already initiated these awards in African, Asian & Middle Eastern Countries.

Details:

Journalists from Print, Online, Radio and Multimedia Platforms can apply

Entries can be submitted till 31st August 2020

Entries can be submitted via Email to submit@merck-foundation.com
along with the details (including Name, Gender, Country, Media house, Email address & Mobile Number) and entry as an attachment.

More than one winner will be chosen from each category

Category

TV

Radio

Print

Online

Prize Money

(Upto)

USD 1000

USD 1000

USD 1000

USD 1000

Media Contact:
Mehak Handa
Communication Manager
+91-9310087613
Mehak.handa@external.merckgroup.com

Merck Foundation Logo

Photo https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1170047/Merck_Foundation_awards.jpg

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1170046/Merck_Foundation_Logo.jpg

© 2020 PR Newswire
