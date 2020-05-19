Washington D.C., May 19, 2020 - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced July 9 as the date for its staff roundtable to hear the views of investors, other market participants, regulators, and industry experts on the risks of investing in emerging markets, including China.

Over the past decade, U.S. investors, and the U.S. capital markets more generally, have increased exposure to companies with significant operations in emerging markets, including China-the largest emerging market and the world's second largest economy. Investments in emerging markets, including China, entail significant disclosure, financial reporting and other risks for U.S. investors. Significantly, while the U.S. securities laws and regulations applicable to emerging market companies listed on U.S. exchanges are the same as (or comparable to) the laws and regulations applicable to U.S. public companies, the practical effects often are substantially different, based on the inability of U.S. regulators to inspect for compliance and enforce these rules and regulations.

The roundtable will explore ways to raise investor awareness of these risks and potential additional steps that can be taken to mitigate them. SEC Chairman Jay Clayton previously announced that the staff would hold a roundtable on this topic in a statement released on May 4. The roundtable will be held by remote means, will be open to the public via live webcast, and will be archived for later viewing. Further details on the agenda and participants will be forthcoming and will be posted here along with additional information, including prior statements and actions in this area as well as public views submitted to the staff.

Members of the public who wish to provide views on the risks of investing in emerging markets, including China, may submit their views electronically to EmergingMarkets@SEC.gov or use the Internet submission form. Comments may be submitted either in advance of or after the roundtable. Information that is submitted will be posted on the SEC's website. All comments received will be posted without change. Persons submitting comments are cautioned that we do not redact or edit personal identifying information from comment submissions. You should submit only information that you wish to make publicly available.