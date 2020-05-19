Dover, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2020) - Encode Ideas, L.P. Initiates Research on Delcath Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: DCTH). The full research publication is available here and available on our website at www.encodelp.com. A summary follows:

Encode Ideas is initiating coverage on Delcath Systems (NASDAQ: DCTH) as a high conviction investment idea. Delcath is an interventional oncology company developing a liver isolating technology, known as Hepatic Delivery System (HDS), that allows for high-dose chemotherapy, to be targeted towards tumors in the liver, while minimizing systemic exposure. HDS has been approved in Europe as a medical device, and is commercialized, as Chemosat, by Delcath's partner medac GmbH. In the United States, FDA considers HDS a drug/device combination, and therefore regulates it as a drug. Delcath is currently running an 80 patient Ph3 registrational study with HDS, called FOCUS, in patients with ocular melanoma metastatic to the liver (mOM). The study is completely enrolled and we are budgeting for top-line data late this year.

About us

Encode Ideas, L.P. is a healthcare focused research firm, founded in 2019, providing institutional quality research and actionable investment and trade ideas. We undertake an intensive research process to identify healthcare companies that are mispriced or underfollowed. This process lends us towards covering predominately micro / small cap securities, where we feel some of the most intriguing risk reward opportunities exist. Companies covered by Encode Ideas, L.P. will either fall under one or both of our Conviction Trade Ideas or Conviction Investment Idea series.

Disclosures

Full disclosures can be found at the end of the report, page 42, and on the website under the disclosure section. The securities of the issuer(s) discussed in this press release may be unsuitable for investors depending on their specific investment objectives and financial position. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. This research does not constitute a personal trading recommendation or take into account the particular investment objectives, financial situation or needs of an individual reader of this report and does not provide all of the pertinent information to make an investment decision. Neither Encode Ideas, L.P., nor its employees and affiliates are registered as investment advisors or broker/dealers in any jurisdiction whatsoever. The information contained herein is based on sources that Encode Ideas, L.P. believes to be reliable but is not guaranteed to be accurate and does not purport to be a complete statement or summary of the available data. Encode Ideas, LP has been retained by DCTH to provide investor awareness and research coverage. This compensation may constitute a conflict of interest as to Encode Ideas LP's ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Readers should always do their own due diligence and consult a financial professional.

Encode Ideas, L.P.



Hogan Mullally

email: ideas@encodelp.com

twitter: @encodelp

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/56065