Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2020) - Raffles Financial Group Limited (CSE: RICH) (FSE: 4VO) ("Raffles" or the "Company") Raffles is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Raffles Financial Pte. Ltd. ("Raffles Financial") was appointed as Investment Advisor for Red Oak Multi-Asset Elite Strategy ("ROMA"), which seeks to consistently generate positive returns by investing in bonds, equities, forex and financial instruments on companies that are going public through IPO/RTO, and may have a daily mark-to-market value.

Raffles Financial's role shall be to provide and offer financial advisory to supplement and align the overall direction of ROMA. The main objective is to achieve 12% per annum performance for ROMA. The usual 1% management fee and 20% management fee shall apply.

The target set for ROMA's first tranche will be USD 100 million and anticipated to grow to USD 1 Billion within the next 18 months. ROMA will be distributed only to accredited investors mainly in Asia with focus on China.

Mr Martin Lim, Founder of Red Oak Capital Pte Ltd, remarked: "We are delighted to have Raffles Financial as the investment advisor and their counsel especially on investments with stable dividend payouts and accelerated growth potential."

"Red Oak Capital Investment Team achieved over 36% net annualized return in 2019 and we are honored to join this team of high-performance professionals. We look forward to contributing to ROMA with Raffles Financial's expertise and experience in identifying high growth investments." said Dr Charlie In, Chairman of Raffles Financial.

