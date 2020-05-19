Eros Now, the cutting-edge digital over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform owned by Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) ("Eros" or "the Company"), a Global Indian Entertainment Company, today announced its partnership Oppo Mobile Phones, a leading global smartphone device manufacturer and innovator. As part of the association, Oppo users in India can access Eros Now's massive content library consisting over 12,000+ movie titles, original shows, music videos and short-format content on Eros Now Quickie on the Oppo App store.

At a time when mobile consumption is growing exponentially, the over-the-top (OTT) platforms have emerged as the biggest gainers. Consumers spent three hours more on their mobile phones in the week ended March 27, 2020, as per the recent joint report by Barc India and Nielsen. The partnership between Eros Now and Oppo further accelerate this growth by offering users seamless access to premium content on their smartphones. As part of the deal, Oppo users can avail a one-month free subscription to Eros Now services.

This alliance is a result of Eros Now and Oppo's shared vision to enhance consumers viewing experience. Eros Now's robust content line-up delivered on Oppo handsets high-quality display caters to consumers demand for the superior binge-viewing experience. Also, with this deal, Eros Now further expands reach by offering a superior streaming experience for Oppo's growing user base in India.

Commenting on the partnership, Ali Hussein, CEO, Eros Now said, "Strategic partnership, robust content line-up and superior-tech backend has fast-tracked Eros Now's growth story. The association with Oppo, a leader in the smartphone market, enables us to deliver enhanced viewing experience to our existing and potential consumers using Oppo handsets. The inclusion of Eros Now App adds value to the services offered on the Oppo App store by providing consumers with the best of online streaming."

In a statement regarding the partnership, ??? (Yajun), Country Manager-OPPO Mobile Internet Business, said, "We are delighted to welcome Eros Now to team up with App Market. App Market is a safe, secure, and easy to use platform. We value such partnerships which strengthen our association with developers like Eros Now to provide rich content services to our user base."

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) a Global Indian Entertainment company that acquires, co-produces, and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com.

About Eros Now

Eros Now is Eros International Plc's On-Demand South Asian Entertainment Video Service accessible worldwide to viewers across internet enabled devices including mobile, web and TV. With 12,000 plus Movie titles, Music Videos, Television Programming and others Eros Now caters to more than 186.9 million registered users and 26.2 million monthly paying subscribers worldwide with the promise of endless entertainment Product features, such as video in HD, multi-language subtitles, movie downloads, and high-quality original drama series differentiate the Eros Now entertainment offering. To see, watch now: www.erosnow.com.

About Oppo

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first smartphone "Smiley Face"- in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO provides its users with ColorOS and internet services like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO operates in more than 40 countries and regions, with 6 Research Institutes and 4 R&D Centers worldwide, as well as an International Design Center in London. The recently opened, first-ever R&D centre outside of China, in Hyderabad, is playing a pivotal role in the development of 5G technologies. In line with OPPO's commitment to Make in India, the manufacturing at Greater Noida plant has been increased to 50 million smartphones per year. According to IDC report, OPPO has been ranked 4th with an 88.4% year on year growth in Q4 2019.

