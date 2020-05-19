Liquidware Honored as Bronze Stevie Award Winner in 2020 American Business Awards

Ten years of innovation culminates in recognition as Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year

CHICAGO, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquidware, the leader in adaptive workspace management, today announced it has been named the winner of a Bronze Stevie award in the Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year category in the 18th Annual American Business Awards.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations - public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. Nicknamed The Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, August 5.

"We have always been committed to innovation to provide the best solutions for our customers and partners," commented Chris Akerberg, President and COO, Liquidware. "To have that innovation recognized by the judges with this prestigious award is humbling and a huge accolade for our R&D teams."

The judges were impressed by Liquidware's focus on "industry first product enhancements", as well as its "impressive feat to remain independent in a hot area like virtualization."

More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes, and in virtually every industry, were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, Liquidware was nominated in the Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year category for up to 2,500 employees. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"Despite the toughest business conditions in memory, American organizations continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, creativity, and bottom-line results," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations are full of inspiring stories of persistence, ingenuity, resourcefulness, and compassion. We celebrate all of their stories and look forward to showcasing them during our virtual awards ceremony on August 5."

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2020 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Liquidware

Liquidware is a leader in adaptive workspace management solutions for Windows desktops. The company's products encompass all facets of management to ensure the ultimate user experience across all workspaces - physical, virtual, DaaS or in the cloud. Enterprises across the globe utilize Liquidware solutions to dramatically decrease time spent managing desktops, while delivering increased security, flexibility and scalability. Supported platforms include Microsoft physical, WVD (Windows Virtual Desktop), and RDS desktops, Citrix Desktops, VMware Horizon View, Amazon WorkSpaces (AWS), and Nutanix Xi Frame. Liquidware products are available through a global network of partners. For more information, visit www.liquidware.com or follow on Twitter @liquidware.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Media Contact:

Jane Rimmer | jane@hiviz-marketing.com | +44 7710 633488

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1169673/Liquidware_Stevie_Award_Logo.jpg