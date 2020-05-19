"I Am A Scientist" Initiative Seeks To Connect Students With Real-Life Scientist Stories To Promote Stem Diversity

New Educational Program Introduces Students to Stories of Scientists on the Frontline of Modern Innovation to Inspire STEM Careers & Shatter Industry Stereotypes

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2020 / Science has been the driving force in the modernization of the world as we know it, yet science as an industry has failed to adequately diversify with the times. While the new digital age offers opportunities to expand interest in and appeal of STEM careers, many barriers still hinder equitable access for all students. Conversations of famous scientists often draw answers such as "Albert Einstein" and "Bill Nye the Science Guy". While accurate references of scientific leaders, the lack of diversity in the public image of scientists can contribute to the lack of diversity in STEM fields.

To view the complete and interactive multimedia version of this announcement, click here.

Key Takeaways:

"I Am A Scientist" helps students connect to stories of real-life scientists on the frontline of modern innovation to inspire STEM careers & shatter industry stereotypes

The program's collection of classroom toolkits provide real-life stories of modern scientists, classroom resources, posters , career resources, and more.

Designed to encourage the next generation of leaders to consider STEM careers while promoting diversity and inclusion.

ABOUT "I AM A SCIENTIST"

The "I Am A Scientist" initiative is designed to encourage the next generation of leaders with various interests and backgrounds to consider and explore STEM careers, while ensuring that every student has an opportunity to see themselves in science. By bringing toolkits including posters and resources with scientists' images, research topics, passions, and stories into classrooms, we're changing the narrative about what science is and who can do it. And by demystifying the paths that our collective of scientists took to get to where they are, we're making sure that students have what they need to pursue a path of their own. To learn more visit: https://www.iamascientist.info.

"I Am A Scientist" is powered by The Plenary, Co., a 501(c)3 educational nonprofit committed to making important ideas more accessible through art, science, and play. It specializes in creating collaborative, immersive events, social games, and interactive media that make it easier for all of us to engage with the issues that matter most to our world. To learn more visit: https://theplenary.co/.

Contact

Lauren Gill, MAG PR

lauren@mooringadvisorygroup.com

978-473-1362

SOURCE: I Am A Scientist

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/590094/I-Am-A-Scientist-Initiative-Seeks-To-Connect-Students-With-Real-Life-Scientist-Stories-To-Promote-Stem-Diversity