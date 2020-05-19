Enables advanced integration of PA 800 Plus with Waters Empower 3 Chromatography Data Software for data integrity compliance, reducing regulatory risk and maximizing method transfer efficiency

SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, announced today the launch of its much anticipated SCIEX Empower Driver version 1.3, a software interface that gives users direct control of their PA 800 Plus instrument in the Waters Empower 3 Chromatography Data System.

Biopharma quality control (QC) labs have implemented Waters Empower 3 Chromatography Data Software (CDS) to address compliance and security requirements specified in 21 CFR Part 11. Long considered the gold standard for biologic characterization, the SCIEX PA 800 Plus has been routinely interfaced to Empower using the Waters Empower Driver 1.2.1.

The new SCIEX Empower Driver v1.3 expands on the capability and flexibility of the 1.2.1 driver including validated methods for CE SDS, cIEF and glycan applications along with full system qualification through Empower. This expanded functionality increases the number of assays users can transfer to QC, allowing for greater flexibility in the implementation of QC methods, and simplifies method transfer, system validation and support.

The SCIEX Empower Driver version 1.3 offers:

Expanded CE direct control and data acquisition using Empower CDS PDA, UV and LIF detectors

Method Flexibility Normal and reverse injection status panel Method conversion tools Chemistry tested CE method templates

Data processing to include custom calculations Velocity Calculated Area Molecular weight estimate and standard curve pI value estimate and standard curve

Descriptive instrument error messages to simplify troubleshooting and error log for traceability

SCIEX Operational Qualification and Calibration Verification

"A well designed 21 CFR Part 11 compliant data management software, such as Empower, which can be used across multiple systems and system platforms, is key for laboratory compliance to electronic record keeping and data integrity regulations and can improve overall efficiency in data acquisition, analysis and archiving," said Chantal Felten, Owner of Alpine Analytical, and regulatory and technical strategy expert for biopharmaceuticals.

"For Quality Control labs, managing data security and compliance is critical," added Mani Krishnan, Vice President of Global Biopharma and Capillary Electrophoresis at SCIEX. "By providing our customers with the ability to interface and control the PA 800 Plus in Empower, we allow them to simplify implementation of the PA 800 Plus in QC while meeting data security and management requirements."

About SCIEX

SCIEX delivers solutions for the precision detection and quantification of molecules, empowering our customers to protect and advance the wellness and safety of all. We have led the field of mass spectrometry for 50 years. From the launch of the first ever commercially successful triple quadrupole in 1981, we have developed groundbreaking technologies and solutions that influence life-changing research and outcomes.

Today, as part of the Danaher family of global life science and technology innovators, we continue to pioneer robust solutions in mass spectrometry and capillary electrophoresis. Our customers are able to quickly respond to environmental hazards, better understand biomarkers relevant to disease, improve patient care in the clinic, bring relevant drugs to market faster and keep food healthier and safer.

That's why thousands of life science experts around the world choose SCIEX to get the answers they can trust to better inform critical decisions that positively impact lives.

For more information, visit sciex.com.

Let's connect: Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Advances in human wellness depend on the power of precise science.

The SCIEX clinical diagnostic portfolio is For In Vitro Diagnostic Use. Rx Only. Product(s) not available in all countries. For information on availability, please contact your local sales representative or refer to https://sciex.com/diagnostics. All other products are For Research Use Only. Not for use in Diagnostic Procedures.

Trademarks and/or registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of AB Sciex Pte. Ltd. or their respective owners in the United States and/or certain other countries.

2020 DH Tech. Dev. Pte. Ltd. RUO-MKT-12-11701-A

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200519005108/en/

Contacts:

Lulu VanZandt

Manager, Brand, Public Relations and Social Media, SCIEX

lulu.vanzandt@sciex.com

+1 (508) 383-7163

M: +1 (508) 782-9484