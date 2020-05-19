Go to Media Quicker: Newswire Announces Upcoming Platform Updates for Faster Processing of Customers' Press Releases

Rated #1 three years in a row by peer-to-peer review platform G2, Newswire announces an anticipated set of user panel improvements to continue its leadership in the industry in late Q2 and help customers save time in today's new business environment.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2020 / Now, more than ever, it is important for agencies and companies to get their news and message out to the media and to their target audience and to do so quickly. To assist customers in submitting press releases quicker, Newswire is rolling out platform changes to help expedite the review of releases for businesses during this unprecedented time.



Go to Media Quicker: Newswire Announces Upcoming Platform Updates for Faster Processing of

Customers' Press Release

Customer Success is the cornerstone of Newswire's success within the industry and has allowed the company to capture more mindshare among larger competitors in the press release distribution marketplace. The company's reputation for fast, efficient editorial review and a streamlined online ordering has earned its place as a favored newswire from agency partners and marketing teams to startups and enterprise-level companies.

"Our customers and agency partners are our top priority. We carefully listened to their specific needs to help them save more time during their day and offer more options to choose from to target the exact audience for their campaigns," said Erik Rohrmann, COO and SVP at Newswire. "It's our commitment to improve our services within the marketplace so if our customers win, we win too. We make it possible to do more with less staff. Our team has been working diligently to ensure our customers can easily submit a press release and launch media outreach campaigns on one platform."

As part of the new rollout, Newswire's platform boasts a newly improved press release submissions form with expanded store options. From AP distribution to image distribution downstream, press release distribution options are now available with just a click of the mouse. In addition to submission enhancements and custom audience options, Newswire also provides Value Pack discounts for customers from their user panel.

The Value Pack Discounts offer additional savings from the company's competitive pricing structure. Compared to other services, customers can enjoy up to 30% savings on a flat-pricing model that allows unlimited word count and other value-based options.

From the editorial perspective, there are fewer steps to submit required information to process a press release submission. Authorization forms are handled within the system without the need to email attachments that have the potential to get lost in the communication.

"With the current landscape, we are pleased to offer these upgrades to help our customers go to market and go-to media faster and more efficiently with their announcements," said Rohrmann. "Our integrated media and marketing communications platform is unlike any other in the industry. Coupled with our team of experts, our customers can fully experience the power of the Earned Media Advantage."

To learn how you can save time, money and effort with your press release campaigns, visit Newswire for more information. With its simple, flexible and cost-effective platform, companies can stay competitive with their media and marketing communications.

About Newswire?

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.?

To learn more about Newswire's media and marketing solutions, visit http://www.newswire.com.

