Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2020) - Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) ("Graph" or the "Company") today announces Govinda Butcher has resigned as the Company's CEO and Chairman, effective immediately, to pursue other opportunities. Graph thanks Mr. Butcher for his contributions and wishes him the best in his future endeavours. Graph would also like to announce the following appointments: Christian Scovenna is appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Two Directors from Datametrex AI Limited, Andrew Ryu and Paul Haber, joined the Company. Mr. Ryu will be Chairman of the Company, and Mr. Haber, CPA, CA, will be the Chair of Audit Committee.

Alex Mackay and Andrew Male have also stepped down from the Board of Directors effective immediately to accommodate the changes in the Board and Management. They will both retain a roll on the Advisory Board.

President & Chief Executive Officer, Christian Scovenna comments: "Firstly, I would like to thank the new Board and Company for appointing me for this important role and look forward in working with the board. Secondly on behalf of the Company, we would like to thank Mr. Butcher for his vision and dedication to the company while serving as CEO and Chairman. We wish nothing but the best for Mr. Butcher in his future endeavors. Lastly, the addition of Andrew Ryu and Paul Haber from Datametrex to our Board, is a significant addition to the team and look forward to working with both."

Director, Paul Haber comments, "Mr. Scovenna's appointment represents a positive leadership change to the Company. Having joined the Company in March 2020, Mr. Scovenna has spearheaded various new initiatives that the Company will be pursuing as one of its business channels going forward while utilizing technology, knowledge and expertise that it has drawn from its core business activities."

The Company also plans to complete and finalize the previously announced non-brokered private placement (February 19th 2020) of up to $500,000 Cdn by May 27, 2020.

About Graph Blockchain Inc.

The Company develops leading-edge private blockchain business intelligence and data management solutions that it will implement into a blockchain supported e-commerce marketplace for the sale of psychedelic and ancillary products in legal jurisdictions.

Additional Information on the Company is available at: www.graphblockchain.com

For further information, please contact:

Christian Scovenna - President & CEO

Phone: +1 416 453 4708

Email: cscovenna@graphblockchain.com

