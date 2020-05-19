UV filter for medical diagnostics and analysis

Short-wave light, ranging from 100 to 400nm in the UV spectrum, has the ability to fight pathogens. In medical fields this property is commonly used to combat germs, bacteria and viruses. In fact, studies have shown that when irradiated with short-wave UV-C light more than 95% of viruses become ineffective.

Fig: SP270 and BP310-390 filters with spectral edge 275nm. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Optical filters with transmission of over 95%

Short-wave light is also used in virological diagnostics. Antibodies are marked with a fluorochrome, and when stimulated by a defined UV radiation, can then be visualized. Specially matched optical filters are used to separate excitation and emission wavelengths.

The steepness of the edge found at the transition between these spectral ranges is characteristic of the high quality of our filters. On a spectrum of T 0.01% to T 95% an edge steepness of approximately 2 to 5nm is required. To achieve this level of precision the filters at Optics Balzers AG are manufactured using sputtering process technology to create these dielectric coatings. In addition to the spectral accuracy, the environmental stability of the filter is a decisive factor in this coating process.

Specific adaptation of filters possible

The SP270 short pass filter from Optics Balzers shows the characteristic spectral course of a corresponding filter for the excitation of fluorophoric substances. The highest possible transmission rate is guaranteed, with a pass range of around 270nm. In addition, undesired excitations of up to 480nm are suppressed in the long-wave blocking range.

The fluorophoric substances stimulated by UV radiation emit long-wave signals above 275nm. The BP310-390 long-pass filter used here enables the detection of these emitted signals. The BP310-390 filter shown in the image below has an average transmission of 95% for signal detection, within the range of 330nm to 390nm.

Our optical filters, which enable the excitation and the detection of signals in the UV range, can be adapted to specific substances. Based on the appropriate filters, a wide range of relevant information from the UV spectrum can be obtained for further medical diagnosis.

