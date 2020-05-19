At the request of Combigene AB, Combigene AB equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from May 20, 2020. Security name: Combigene AB TO 3 --------------------------------- Short name: COMBI TO 3 --------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014111308 --------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 196989 --------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 70 % of VWAP between August 3, 2020 to August 14, 2020 per share. Maximum issue price 0.6 SEK per share and minimum issue price 0.4 SEK per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Combigene AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription August 17, 2020 - August 31, 2020 period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading August 27, 2020 day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Security name: Combigene AB TO 4 --------------------------------- Short name: COMBI TO 4 --------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014111316 --------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 196993 --------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 70 % of VWAP between November 2, 2020 to November 13, 2020 per share. Maximum issue price 0.7 SEK per share and minimum issue price 0.5 SEK per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Combigene AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription November 16, 2020- November 30, 2020 period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading November 26, 2020. day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00 399.