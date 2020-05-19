Altona Energy Plc - Result of Open Offer - Overview of New Strategy

19 May 2020

ALTONA ENERGY PLC

("Altona" or "the Company")

RESULT OF OPEN OFFER

And

OVERVIEW OF NEW STRATEGIC DIRECTION

Altona (AQSE: ANR.PL), a mining exploration company, announces that it has taken the decision to cancel the Open Offer, due to it not raising the minimum amount required to acquire the Petroleum Exploration Licence Application, it was pursuing in South Australia. Therefore, those shareholders who subscribed for shares in the offer, will now be refunded the full amount of their subscription monies in relation to the Open Offer.

The board will not seek another coal mining licence in South Australia.

Since the start of April, when the board considered that the Open Offer might not receive a sufficiently high enough level of shareholder support, the Company has been in discussions with three companies, all of which are looking to acquire an Aquis Stock Exchange listing via the process of a reverse takeover. The board of Altona is cautiously optimistic that one of these negotiations will culminate in a takeover of the Company's Aquis Stock Exchange listing, thereby potentially changing the direction of the current strategy of the business. In assessing these options the board will consider a number of key factors, for example; time to profitability, shareholder value, suitability of incoming directors, ability to raise capital, dilutive effect of issuing new shares to acquire the business, sustainable 'popularity' of the specific industry.

It is hoped that a suitable non-binding heads of terms agreement for this transaction will be reached in the coming weeks.

It is expected that a further fund raise will need to be completed in order to cover the costs of the reverse takeover process. However, due to the lack of interest from shareholders in supporting the Company, as shown by the response to the Open Offer, the board is now speaking with potential brokers with the view of raising funds through more traditional channels.

All three of the above companies have indicated that they would be able to bring new capital investment into the "NewCo".

Failure to enter into a transaction, such as contemplated above, in short order is likely to leave the Company which insufficient funds to continue as a going concern.

The Company will keep shareholders apprised of the situation once an outcome has been determined.

