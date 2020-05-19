BioLargo, Inc.: BioLargo Subsidiary Clyra Medical's Clyraguard Product Shows Complete Inactivation of SARS-CoV-2 Virus in Galveston National Lab Study

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2020 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), developer of sustainable technologies and a full-service environmental engineering company, today announced that Clyraguard, the product developed by its partially owned subsidiary Clyra Medical Technologies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been successfully shown to cause complete inactivation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in laboratory testing. Testing was done under the supervision of Dr. Slobodan Paessler, DVM, PhD at the Galveston National Laboratory at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston.

Clyraguard is a personal protective spray designed to help prevent cross contamination of the personal protective equipment worn by front-line healthcare workers by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the cause of COVID-19 disease. This clear, colorless and odorless product has been extensively tested and found to be non-irritating, non-sensitizing, non-toxic, and non-staining.

More information about this exciting news can be found in Clyra Medical Technologies' press release, linked here: http://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/05/19/2035694/0/en/Clyraguard-Shows-Complete-Inactivation-of-SARS-CoV-2-Virus-in-Study-at-Galveston-National-Lab.html.

BioLargo President & CEO Dennis P. Calvert commented, "We are very proud of the Clyra team for creating this powerful tool to help fight the spread of SARS-CoV-2. Clyraguard will help protect people as we continue to fight the spread of the pandemic and will help people get back to living their lives."

More information about Clyraguard can be seen at the Clyra Medical web site, www.clyramedical.com/clyraguard.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. is an innovator of technology-based products and environmental engineering solutions provider driven by a mission to "make life better". We feature unique disruptive solutions to deliver clean air, clean water and a clean, safe environment (www.biolargo.com). Our engineering division features experienced professional engineers dedicated to integrity, reliability, and environmental stewardship (www.biolargoengineering.com). Our industrial odor control division, Odor-No-More (www.odornomore.com) features CupriDyne Clean Industrial Odor Eliminator (www.cupridyne.com), which eliminates the odor-causing compounds and VOCs rather than masking them, and is now winning over leading companies in the solid waste handling and wastewater industries and other industries that contend with malodors and VOCs. Our subsidiary BioLargo Water (www.biolargowater.ca) develops the Advanced Oxidation System "AOS," a disruptive industrial water treatment technology designed to eliminate waterborne pathogens and recalcitrant contaminants with better energy-efficiency and lower operational costs than incumbent technologies. We are a minority stockholder of and licensor to our subsidiary Clyra Medical (www.clyramedical.com), which features effective and gentle solutions for chronic infected wounds to promote infection control and regenerative tissue therapy.

About Clyra Medical Technologies, Inc.

Clyra Medical Technologies offers patented and patent pending effective, and safe advanced antimicrobial products. Clyra has developed an FDA 510(k)-cleared product offering a Wound Irrigation Solution for advanced wound care available to hospitals and physicians in the U.S.

In addition, Clyra offers ClyraGuard Personal Protective Spray, an effective, long-lasting disinfectant for personal protective equipment.

Clyra products are designed to offer the highest standards of antimicrobial and antiviral activity that are tissue and skin friendly, non-staining and are effective against biofilms.

*Data on File

About Galveston National Laboratory/UTMB

The Galveston National Laboratory (GNL) is a sophisticated high containment research facility that serves as a critically important resource in the global fight against infectious diseases. The GNL is located on the campus of the University of Texas Medical Branch and operates under the umbrella of UTMB's Institute for Human Infections and Immunity.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) provides funding for the BSL4 laboratories and operations at the GNL, and the lab's top priority is research to develop diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines to combat the most dangerous diseases in the world.

Researchers at the GNL are internationally known for their expertise working with pathogens including Ebola and Marburg, emerging infectious diseases like MERS, and mosquito borne viruses like Zika and Chikungunya. The Galveston National Laboratory is home to research that is funded by NIAID, the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and other federal agencies, as well as academic partners, private foundations, and the Biopharmaceutical industry.

