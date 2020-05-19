Mary Kay Inc. continues its support of female entrepreneurship, empowerment and thought leadership as a premier sponsor for the 2020 International Women's Forum (IWF) Virtual Cornerstone Conference. Originally scheduled to take place May 13-15, in London, the conference has shifted to a digital format due to the COVID-19 pandemic; much of the same great content and speakers will be broadcast globally in a series of virtual sessions shared weekly at https://www.iwforum.org/.

On May 21, Mary Kay will participate in a virtual session entitled "A Conversation with TIME'S UP UK" discussing important issues such as MeToo and how the ensuing TIME'S UP movement has led to re-thinking women's safety on film and television sets, as well as other industries around the world. Carolyn Passey, General Manager of Mary Kay UK and Ireland, will open the session focusing on changes TIME'S UP UK is seeking to implement, navigating the line between personal and professional, and aiding those who frequently find themselves vulnerable and exploited while filming.

"At Mary Kay, we advocate for women's empowerment and gender equality and we partner with organizations whose mission is to do the same," said Passey. "Today, as the COVID-19 crisis is exacerbating women's vulnerabilities and gender inequality1, we know trust and safety are more critical than ever for women to thrive. The workplace should be a safe and dignified place for all of us. How can we ensure-and demand-this happens? I look forward to the discussion on the topic with thought leaders from around the world."

Speakers at the session include:

Dame Heather Rabbatts, TIME'S UP UK Chair Managing Director of Cove Pictures; Chair of Soho Theatre and non-executive board member for Arts Alliance.

TIME'S UP UK Chair Managing Director of Cove Pictures; Chair of Soho Theatre and non-executive board member for Arts Alliance. Ita O'Brien, the UK's leading Intimacy Coordinator and founder of Intimacy on Set, her company through which she has been developing best practices regarding intimacy and nudity in film, television and theatre and through which she trains Intimacy Coordinators all over the world.

"Now, more than ever, it is crucial to continue the conversation around safe and equal working conditions for women within the entertainment industry and beyond," said Stephanie O'Keefe, CEO of IWF. "As the world develops a new way to work in the context of COVID-19, I am hopeful that there will be strategies in place to ensure women can re-enter the physical workplace with confidence they will be safe and treated equally. Mary Kay is a long-time supporter of gender equality, and we are thrilled to continue this fight with them to ensure a more gender-equal world."

