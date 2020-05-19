Corporate and Foundation Donations to American Kidney Fund Coronavirus Emergency Fund Continue Providing a Lifeline to Low-income Kidney Patients

Donations from Fresenius Medical Care North America, Greater Cincinnati Foundation and GSK help AKF meet unprecedented demand for emergency assistance

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2020 / An unprecedented level of financial need among low-income dialysis and recent transplant patients has made the American Kidney Fund's (AKF) Coronavirus Emergency Fund a vital lifeline helping patients cope with the financial impacts of the pandemic. AKF today announced it has received contributions from Fresenius Medical Care North America, the Greater Cincinnati Foundation and GSK to help patients in need.

Weeks into the COVID-19 crisis, applications for emergency assistance continue to point up the critical need for financial assistance to low-income dialysis and transplant patients who are facing unexpected expenses as a result of the pandemic. The newest donations to the emergency fund will immediately provide support to these vulnerable patients to help them pay for renal-friendly foods and supplements, transportation and medical essentials. Contributions to the fund may be made at KidneyFund.org/emergency, with 100% of all contributions going directly to patients in need.

"We are very grateful for the generosity of Fresenius Medical Care North America, the Greater Cincinnati Foundation and GSK in donating to the AKF Coronavirus Emergency Fund, joining us in the critical effort to help patients during this emergency," said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF president and CEO. "The dialysis patients we are helping are struggling financially and do not have the luxury of sheltering in place or practicing social distancing when their very lives depend on their ability to get to treatment multiple times per week. Recent transplant patients, because of their suppressed immune systems, are particularly susceptible to serious illness if they come in contact with the coronavirus. Our Coronavirus Emergency Fund is a lifeline for both."

The AKF Coronavirus Emergency Fund will provide a grant of $250 to any U.S. dialysis or recent kidney transplant patient who applies to AKF and demonstrates financial need, as funding becomes available. The organization has received nearly 9,000 applications for assistance and so far has been able to provide grants to about half. AKF is covering the cost of grant processing and check distribution to ensure that the maximum number of patients in need receive this support they so desperately need.

Dialysis and transplant patients may get more information about applying for AKF emergency grants from their social workers or transplant coordinators. They may also apply on their own behalf by visiting http://gms.kidneyfund.org and filling out a profile in AKF's grants management system. Patients who are already receiving AKF financial assistance may use their existing AKF grants management system profile to apply.

AKF has also established a special webpage, KidneyFund.org/coronavirus, with information and resources to help patients and families through this challenging period.

AKF is a 4-Star rated charity that is included on Charity Navigator's list of highly rated nonprofits providing emergency assistance in communities. Any individual who would like to make a contribution to the AKF Coronavirus Emergency Fund may donate at KidneyFund.org/emergency.

About Us

The American Kidney Fund (AKF) fights kidney disease on all fronts as the nation's leading kidney nonprofit. AKF works on behalf of the 37 million Americans living with kidney disease, and the millions more at risk, with an unmatched scope of programs that support people wherever they are in their fight against kidney disease-from prevention through transplant. With programs that address early detection, disease management, financial assistance, clinical research, innovation and advocacy, no kidney organization impacts more lives than AKF. AKF is one of the nation's top-rated nonprofits, investing 97 cents of every donated dollar in programs, and holds the highest 4-Star rating from Charity Navigator and the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar.

For more information, please visit KidneyFund.org, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

