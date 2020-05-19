Findit, Inc.: Findit Inc Features Member Price Law Group Who Assists California Residents in Bankruptcy Protection Due To COVID-19

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2020 / Findit, Inc. a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking management platform which provides online marketing services, is featuring Findit member Price Law Group who has been assisting US citizens in filing for bankruptcy protection during COVID-19 in the state of California.



While COVID-19 has become a global pandemic, many US citizens are experiencing a terrible financial hardship. As a result, many residents are faced with exploring the option of filing Chapter 7 or Chapter 13 bankruptcy protection in California. Findit member Price Law Group is here to assist California residents that need guidance with bankruptcy protection and can be reached at 866-210-1722.

Findit specializes in providing online marketing services to individuals and business owners that are seeking to reach a wider audience and targeted demographic through social media and search engines. Findit.com can be utilized by individuals and business owners to create, post, and share their content to other social sites that include Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest and more. Findit is an open platform which provides all search engines access to the content posted, enabling those search engines to index Findit's content in their search results.



Price Law Group, in an effort to reach consumers and businesses in California as well as Nevada, Texas, and Arizona that are suffering during COVID-19 due to financial hardship, has engaged Findit to assist them in improving their over all online web presence to reach and help as many people as possible that need to file for bankruptcy protection in these four states.

Contact Price Law Group today at 866-210-1722. You can visit them online at pricelawgroup.com and on Findit at findit.com/covid-19-chapter-7-bankruptcy-attorneys. Price Law Group is prepared for the influx of consumers and businesses who may need assistance in filing for Chapter 7 or Chapter 13 bankruptcy due to COVID-19.

About Price Law Group

Price Law Group has protected thousands of financially distressed clients since 1991. Our team is skilled at making sure that you know and understand all of the available options concerning your debt. With offices conveniently located throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey, we make it simple to serve you.

Price Law Group - Bankruptcy Lawyers

Our firm at Price Law Group is composed of a dedicated team of bankruptcy attorneys who is a nationwide team serving several states. We have helped over 100,000 individuals who were facing debt problems and provided them with a legal solution to their financial situation. If you find yourself in need of legal counsel, choose our firm for personal service and attention to detail in pursuing your interests.

We pride ourselves in having the respect of bankruptcy courts wherever we provide legal services. Bringing well filed and prepared bankruptcy petitions to the court provides our clients with the security they need in facing this difficult time.

Bankruptcy is not an easy choice to make. We realize this and are ready to help you with all the information you might need for a decision and planned legal strategy. Our firm understands the difficulties you are facing in making a decision to file for bankruptcy or take other steps towards resolving your debt situation. That is why we meet with you personally for a free initial consultation so that we can answer your questions and provide the guidance you need. We pledge to show you respect and dignity throughout the process, and will help you through to the end.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

