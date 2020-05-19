NEOVACS: NEOVACS SHARES TO RESUME TRADING ON MAY 20TH, 2020

Paris and Boston, May 19th, 2020 5:30 PM CET - Néovacs (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNEV) confirms that it has requested the resumption of trading in its shares on Euronext as soon as possible in accordance with the commitment made in its press release dated May 18th, 2020[1].

The resumption of trading follows on from the Paris Commercial Court's approval of the draft continuity plan presented by HBR Investment Group. The approval of the plan will enable Néovacs to close ongoing receivership proceedings. The "New Beginnings" (Nouveaux départs) plan aims to boost the core development business, and extend the Group's expertise into other areas, within a strengthened and sound financial structure.

Resumption of trading (Néovacs share - ISIN: FR0004032746 and "Néovacs 2017" warrants - ISIN: FR0013275971) will be effective from the start of trading on May 20th, 2020. The share order book will be cleared after close of trading on May 19th, 2020.

Upcoming financial events: Shareholders' General Meeting on June 11th, 2020

Néovacs is a French biotech company listed on Euronext Growth since 2010. The Company is focused on therapeutic vaccines targeting the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its innovative technology named Kinoid™, patented until 2038, induces a polyclonal immune response, applicable in several indications. Neovacs has developed the IFNα KINOID to treat lupus in a clinical phase IIb study, the main study is now ended and the full results have been presented at the 13th international Lupus Congress 2019. The Company also carried out preclinical work on IL-4/ IL-13 Kinoid, another therapeutic vaccine for the treatment of allergies. The aim of this "KINOID approach" is to enable patients to better cope with a life-long treatment that would be more effective, well tolerated and unburdensome. For more information: www.neovacs.fr.

