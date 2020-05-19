The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, May 19
|The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 18 May 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Premier Miton Asset Management Limited, is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 18 May 2020 86.84p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 85.50p per ordinary share
19 May 2020
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
