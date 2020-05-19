Quantzig, a premier analytics solutions provider, today announced that it is working with its clients from the logistics and transportation industry to help them lower implementation risks and drive measurable business improvements. As a part of its COVID-19 business support initiatives, Quantzig is actively collaborating with freight and logistics companies to help them proactively manage, control, and monitor shipments throughout the transportation chain. With a pool of experienced transportation and logistics analytics experts, we deliver value-driven transport and freight analysis solutions based on our deep industry experience and market-leading analytics, technology, and data management capabilities. Request a FREE proposal to learn more about our freight analysis capabilities.

According to Quantzig's freight analysis experts, "Our logistics and freight analysis solutions is the right choice for air cargo organizations looking to reduce cost and increase profitability. Mainly because we adopt a holistic approach that combines industry experience with practical product solutions to integrate processes seamlessly."

The demand for reliable, flexible services that meet the needs of customers has never been greater, especially in an industry that has been experiencing a yearly decline in profits for quite some time. But as volatility, service fragmentation, and security conspire to create further pressure on operational practices, the logistics, and transportation industry is actively seeking new areas of growth. Furthermore, the crisis-induced supply chain disruptions have severely impacted the movement of cargo, resulting in several challenges in achieving business objectives.

Quantzig has more than 15 years of experience working with leading businesses and helping them create and implement data-driven solutions to effectively handle changes now and in the future. Our logistics and freight analysis solutions provide logistics and cargo carriers the comprehensive platform needed to achieve their goals and tackle today's challenges. Our dynamic freight analysis solutions also provide real-time, dynamic logistics routing alternatives while simultaneously accounting for complex constraints imposed by the government and industry regulations. So how can freight and cargo players fly high in turbulent times while being ready for a safe landing in a more stable global marketplace? Talk to our analytics experts to learn how our expertise in logistics and freight analysis can help you capture, access, and analyze data to extract maximum insights.

