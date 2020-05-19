Idorsia lanciert Aktienplatzierung ca. 10 Millionen neuen Aktien mittels eines Accelerated-Bookbuilding-Verfahrens

Der Nettoerlös dient der Vorbereitung der Einführung des ersten Produktsund zur Finanzierung der Forschungs- und klinischen Entwicklungsprogramme des Unternehmens

Allschwil, Schweiz - 19. Mai 2020

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA, "Idorsia") gab heute die Lancierung des Angebots ca. 10 Millionen neuen Namenaktien (die "platzierten Aktien") mit einem Nennwert von je CHF 0.05 pro Aktie bekannt.

Nach der jüngsten Veröffentlichung der positiven Ergebnisse der ersten von zwei entscheidenden Phase-3-Studien mit Daridorexant, mit einer allgemeinen Verbesserung des Schlafs und der Leistungsfähigkeit am Tag bei Patienten mit Schlaflosigkeit, wird der Nettoerlös aus dem Angebot Idorsia dazu dienen, die Markteinführung des ersten kommerziellen Produkts vorzubereiten und die Entwicklung der weiteren attraktiven und sich im Spätstadium befindenden Pipeline Kandidaten, darunter Aprocitentan, Clazosentan und Lucerastat, sowie die diversifizierte Pipeline in der Frühphase und der Präklinik, zu finanzieren.

Dr. Jean-Paul Clozel, Chief Executive Officer von Idorsia, kommentierte:

"Nach den top-line Ergebnissen der ersten entscheidenden Phase 3-Studie von Daridorexant müssen wir die Markteinführung dieses Medikaments vorbereiten. Darüber hinaus müssen wir auch weiterhin die Entwicklung weiterer Medikamente in unserer klinischen Pipeline und unsere Anstrengungen in der Arzneimittelforschung finanzieren; es gibt weiterhin viel zu tun, wenn wir die Wirkung unserer Assets in den entsprechenden Indikationen maximieren wollen. Diese finanziellen Mittel ermöglichen es uns, an unserer Vision, Idorsia zu einem vollwertigen bio-pharmazeutischen Unternehmen zu entwickeln, festzuhalten und diese zu verwirklichen."

Die platzierten Aktien, ca.7.6% des aktuell ausgegebenen Aktienkapitals von Idorsia entsprechen, werden aus dem bestehenden genehmigten Kapital von Idorsia ausgegeben. Die Transaktion wird im Zuge einer Primärplatzierung von Aktien durchgeführt, die ausschliesslich ausgewählten institutionellen Anlegern in der Schweiz und qualifizierten Investoren ausserhalb der Schweiz und den Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika (die "Vereinigten Staaten" oder "US") gemäss der Regulation S des US Securities Act von 1933, in seiner jeweils gültigen Fassung (der "US Securities Act"), sowie in den Vereinigten Staaten qualifizierten institutionellen Käufern, gemäss Rule 144A des US Securities Act, aufgrund einer Ausnahme von den Registrierungsverpflichtung unter dem US Securities Act, angeboten werden.

Der Preis für die platzierten Aktien (der "Angebotspreis") wird in einem Accelerated Bookbuilding-Verfahren festgelegt, das sofort beginnt. Der Angebotspreis sowie die Anzahl der auszugebenden Aktien werden nach dem Abschluss des Accelerated Bookbuilding-Verfahrens, das voraussichtlich vor der Marktöffnung am 20. Mai 2020 endet, bekannt gegeben.

Idorsia's Mehrheitsaktionäre, Jean-Paul und Martine Clozel, unterstützen Idorsia langfristig und haben sich daher dazu verpflichtet, platzierte Aktien zum Angebotspreis, im Umfang von ihrer derzeitigen Beteiligung an Idorsia in der Höhe von 28,4%, zu übernehmen.

Es wird erwartet, dass die platzierten Aktien am 22. Mai 2020 kotiert und zum Handel an der SIX Swiss Exchange gemäss des Internationalen Reporting Standards zugelassen werden. Zahlung und Abwicklung sollen am 25. Mai 2020 erfolgen. Die platzierten Aktien werden den bestehenden Aktien gleichgestellt.

Idorsia hat einer 90-tägigen und Jean-Paul und Martine Clozel haben einer 180-tägigen Lock-up-Periode ab dem Zeitpunkt der Kotierung der platzierten Aktien zugestimmt, welche den üblichen Ausnahmen untersteht.

Anmerkungen für Herausgeber

Über Idorsia

Idorsia AG hat anspruchsvolle Ziele - wir haben mehr Ideen, sehen mehr Möglichkeiten und möchten mehr Patienten helfen. Um diesen Zielen gerecht zu werden, möchten wir Idorsia zu Europas führendem biopharmazeutischen Unternehmen mit einem leistungsfähigen wissenschaftlichen Kern aufbauen.

Am Hauptsitz des Unternehmens in der Schweiz - einem Biotech-Knotenpunkt in Europa - hat sich Idorsia auf die Entdeckung und Entwicklung von niedermolekularen Wirkstoffen zur Erschliessung neuer Behandlungsmöglichkeiten spezialisiert. Mit einem umfassenden Portfolio innovativer Arzneimittel in der Pipeline, einem erfahrenen Team, einem voll funktionalen Forschungszentrum und einer soliden Bilanzstruktur verfügt Idorsia über ideale Voraussetzungen, um F&E-Aktivitäten in Geschäftserfolge umzusetzen.

Idorsia ist seit Juni 2017 an der SIX Swiss Exchange (Symbol: IDIA) kotiert und arbeitet mit über 800 qualifizierten Spezialisten an der Umsetzung ihrer ehrgeizigen Ziele.

Für weitere Informationen wenden Sie sich bitte an:

Andrew C. Weiss

Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil

+41 (0) 58 844 10 10

www.idorsia.com (http://www.idorsia.com)

This press release is for information purposes only and is not intended to constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan, or any other jurisdiction. The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 ("Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States of America except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of any of Idorsia's securities in the United States of America or in any other jurisdiction.

The offers referred to herein, when made in member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA") and the United Kingdom, is only addressed to and directed to "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) the Prospectus Regulation ("Qualified Investors"). For these purposes, the expression "Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC, and includes any relevant delegated regulations.

For readers in the United Kingdom, this announcement is only being distributed to and is only directed at Qualified Investors who are (i) outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) ("Investment professionals") of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) certain high value persons and entities who fall within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) ("High net worth companies, unincorporated associations etc.") of the Order; or (iv) any other person to whom it may lawfully be communicated (all such persons in (i) to (iv) together being referred to as "relevant persons"). The securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

The offering of the securities in Switzerland is exempt from the requirement to prepare and publish a prospectus under the Swiss Financial Services Act ("FinSA") because such offering is made to professional clients within the meaning of the FinSA only. This press release does neither constitute a prospectus pursuant to the FinSA nor a prospectus within the meaning of art. 652a of the Swiss Code of Obligations or the listing rules of SIX Swiss Exchange Ltd, and no such prospectus has been or will be prepared for or in connection with the offering of the securities.

Information to Distributors: Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements contained within: (a) EU Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments, as amended ("MiFID II"); (b) Articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID II; and (c) local implementing measures (together, the "MiFID II Product Governance Requirements"), and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract which any "manufacturer" (for the purposes of the MiFID II Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the Shares have been subject to a product approval process by each underwriter established in the EEA or the United Kingdom, which has determined that the Shares are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all distribution channels as are permitted by MiFID II (the "Target Market Assessment"). Notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, Distributors should note that: the price of the Shares may decline and investors could lose all or part of their investment; the Shares offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in the Shares is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom.

The Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the Offer. Furthermore, it is noted that, notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, the Managers established in the EEA and the United Kingdom will only procure investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties. For the avoidance of doubt, the Target Market Assessment does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of MiFID II; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the Shares. Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Shares and determining appropriate distribution channels.

The underwriters are acting exclusively for Idorsia and no-one else in connection with the offerings. They will not regard any other person as their respective clients in relation to the offerings and will not be responsible to anyone other than Idorsia for providing the protections afforded to their respective clients, nor for providing advice in relation to the offerings, the contents of this announcement or any transaction, arrangement or other matter referred to herein.

Diese Pressemitteilung kann gewisse zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen betreffend Idorsia und des Geschäfts von Idorsia enthalten, die durch die Benutzung von Begriffen wie "schätzt", "glaubt", "erwartet", "könnte", "wird erwartet", "wird", "wird weitermachen", "sollte", "wäre", "strebt", "beantragt", "schwebt" oder "geht davon aus" oder ähnlichen Ausdrücken sowie durch Diskussionen von Strategien, Plänen oder Absichten gekennzeichnet sind. Derartige Aussagen unterliegen gewissen Risiken, Unsicherheiten und anderen Faktoren, die die Resultate, die finanzielle Lage, Performance oder Leistungen von Idorsia beeinflussen können, so dass diese erheblich von derartigen ausdrücklichen oder implizit erwähnten zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen abweichen können. Leser sollten sich daher nicht auf diese Aussagen verlassen, insbesondere nicht im Zusammenhang mit Verträgen oder einer Investitionsentscheidung. Idorsia lehnt jegliche Verpflichtung ab, solche zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen zu aktualisieren.





