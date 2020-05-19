Ryan Braden Insurance Agency in Illinois Announces the Launch of Their New Website

ELGIN, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2020 / The Ryan Braden Insurance Agency has just announced the launch of its new website. This respected Elgin, Illinois insurance agency created the new website to make it easier for their customers to find information on each of their insurance services.

Agency owner, Ryan Braden, had this to say why now was the right time to create and launch a new website, "We are in the type of business where people need lots of information on what we do before they decide on whether or not to purchase insurance from us. As I was updating some information on our old website it just seemed to me like something was missing. Providing the information our customers need when making insurance-buying decisions was important."

The agency owner went on to say that when they decided to create the new website, they wanted to simplify its layout and make navigating through it much more user friendly. They did that by making the drop-down menu selection easier to find and follow and by adding a few other click-through buttons. The individual service pages also go into much more detail on the types of insurance coverage they offer than the old website did. Braden says that the ability of a customer to contact them through the new website is also a big improvement. He says that in addition to a newly redesigned 'contact us' page, they also have a new 'request a quote' form, a 'return call' click-through button, and a very helpful 'live chat' messaging service that pops up when a user visits the homepage. The company owner also mentioned that they have constructed the new website in such a manner that they can easily make upgrades to it at any time.

Braden went on to state that he went into the insurance business following his 27-year career as a law enforcement professional. He says that part of his passion for insurance was born out of that job after seeing good people have the unexpected happen to them and suffer through extreme financial difficulties afterward. It made him realize just how important it was to help people protect themselves from the unfortunate events that sometimes happen in life. The owner says that's why one of his agency's specialties has become writing life insurance coverage for individuals. He knows first-hand the importance of being able to protect a loved one financially in the event of an unplanned death. Braden says that going through the death of a loved one is hard enough without having to face mounting debts at the same time. Another type of insurance that Braden claims to be passionate about is long term care insurance. He says that when people are between the ages of 55 to 65, they need to seriously look at purchasing this type of insurance coverage. Long term care insurance can assist those financially that are living in nursing homes or on their own in their later years. Other forms of insurance that the company writes policies on include homeowners, auto, and commercial insurance policies.

