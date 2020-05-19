Alkame Holdings, Inc. Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. Receive a Hand Sanitizer Purchase Order from the Oregon State Coronavirus Task Force

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2020 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), a publicly traded holding company, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. had received a large initial hand sanitizer Purchase Order from the Oregon State Coronavirus Task Force.

The Company has begun its increase of production of sanitizers to meet the continued demand received by hospitals, nursing homes, state and local governmental organizations, as well as the increased demand anticipated by the re-opening of the U.S. economy.

The Oregon State Coronavirus Task Force's initial order of hand sanitizer is expected to go directly to front line and first responders, with its main priority being hospitals. The Company's hand sanitizer is an 80% "alcohol-based" sanitizer manufactured in accordance with the US FDA & World Health Organization guidelines and is effective agents against COVID-19 as well as other germs.

According to Robert Eakle, CEO "We are pleased to be assisting Oregon State and others with their global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and look forward to continuing to make a difference amid the COVID-19 crisis. We are now well positioned to meet the growing demand for sanitizing products essential to all public and private establishments to comply with health and safety standards and guidelines imposed by the federal government. We recently received FDA approval, received a liquor license, and joined the Oregon Board of Pharmacy as a compounder, and have registered several of our products under our national drug code numbers."

Eakle continued by saying, "We especially want to thank our House of Representatives elected official, Bill Post who has been instrumental in this process and we are pleased to have been picked by the State of Oregon to be a provider of hand sanitizer for front line and first responders, with initial main priority being hospitals."

According to a newly published report by Fortune Business Insights™, titled, "Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Hand Sanitizer Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Regional Forecast 2019-2026.", "The hand sanitizer market size was anticipated to reach USD 1.35 billion in 2020 before the Covid-19 outbreak. However, on account of the present scenario, it is likely to generate USD 1.87 billion this year. In addition to this, it would rise tremendously from an annual growth rate of 5.06% to 45.71% in 2020."

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded health and wellness technology holding company, with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries manufacture products with enhanced water utilizing a proprietary technology to create products with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer bottled water and RTD products, household pet products, horticulture and agriculture applications, hand sanitizers, and many other various water based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

CONTACT:

Tony Schor

Alkame Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations

Website: www.alkameholdingsinc.com

Email: info@alkameholdingsinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

