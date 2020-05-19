Anzeige
WKN: A0MJ2F ISIN: FR0010428771 Ticker-Symbol: XXT 
Stuttgart
19.05.20
15:41 Uhr
2,080 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
19.05.2020
OL GROUPE: REALLOCATION OF TREASURY SHARES

Lyon, 19 May 2020


Olympique Lyonnais Groupe has reallocated 72,949 shares held in treasury, representing a portion of the shares acquired under the Company's share buyback programme.

These shares, initially earmarked for share grants under the Company's incentive plans, have now been made available for the purpose of exchanges or other payments, in the context of acquisitions.

These shares have been exchanged for shares of LDLC ASVEL, pursuant to the agreements signed on 21 June 2019; they represent an additional investment of 2.36% in the share capital of LDLC ASVEL.

As a result of this transaction, OL Groupe now holds 33.33% of the share capital of LDLC ASVEL.

As of 30 April 2020, the Company held 751,564 OL Groupe shares (excluding the liquidity contract).


OL Groupe

Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65

Email: investisseurs@ol.fr
www.ol.fr
Euronext Paris - Segment B

Indices: CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All-Tradable, CAC All-Share, CAC Consumer Services
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Recreational services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nGhwYpyYlGaZm21xapZqZmOUmWuUxJOYa5aclZJuZ8yVm55mmGiTmsaVZm9kmm5o
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-63592-olg-190520-reaffectation-actions-auto-detenues-gb.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2020 Actusnews Wire
