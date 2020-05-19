Nordic Nanovector ASA: Invitation to First Quarter 2020 Results Webcast

OSLO, Norway, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces that it will report its results for the first quarter 2020 on Tuesday, 26 May 2020. A presentation by Nordic Nanovector's senior management team will take place via a webcast at 08:30 am CET on the same day.

A link to the webcast and a presentation will be uploaded to the company's homepage (www.nordicnanovector.com) at 07:00 am CET on Tuesday 26 May.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, CFO

Cell: +44-7561-431-762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)

Tel: +44-203-926-8535

Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

