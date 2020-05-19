Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.05.2020
Schlag auf Schlag: Pilzfirma öffnet ultramodernes Forschungslabor in Colorado
PR Newswire
19.05.2020 | 20:10
UL's Independent Certification Body, DEWI-OCC Achieves Reaccreditation from DAkkS and Significantly Expands its Wind Certification Offering

Recent expansion of a DAkkS accreditation positions UL's independent certification body to be a leading provider of global market access for wind turbine and components, wind projects and grid connection of decentralized power generating units and plants.

CUXHAVEN, Germany, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UL, a leading global safety science company, announced today that the DEWI Offshore and Certification Centre GmbH (DEWI-OCC), an independent certification body within UL, has achieved reaccreditation from Deutsche Akkreditierungsstelle GmbH (DAkkS) to provide certification for offshore wind turbines and their components; wind turbines, wind farm projects, small wind turbines and grid connection of decentralized power generating units and plants. This expanded offering will make UL's independent certification body a leading provider of wind turbine and grid code certification services.

UL Logo

UL's DEWI-OCC received reaccreditation from DAkkS along with a significantly expanded list of DNVGL service specifications, type certification scheme IS/IEC61400-22 for India, the IECRE Operational Documents and country-specific grid codes requirements such as the Norma Técnica de Supervisión (NTS) in Spain and the Central Electric Authority's (CEA) 2019 standard in India. With these accreditations DEWI-OCC is able to provide services for wind turbine type, component, project and grid code compliance certification worldwide.

"We are pleased to announce that UL's DEWI-OCC is now an all-inclusive provider for global market access in wind turbine and grid code certification," said Kai Grigutsch, managing director, DEWI-OCC. "There are many countries, such as India and Korea, that have specific requirements when it comes to certification schemes. DEWI-OCC already has a long list of countries we can provide certification for and now we can extend this offering to any country."

The DAkkS accreditation is proof of UL's commitment to quality and competence, consistency and impartiality for activities as a conformity assessment body according to ISO/IEC 17065. For the wind industry the DAkkS accreditation helps ensure that once tested, components, parts and wind energy technology accepted- making wind energy technology safe, compliant and cost effective.

About UL
UL helps create a better world by applying science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. We empower trust by enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. All of our work, from independent research and standards development, to testing and certification, to providing analytical and digital solutions, helps improve global well-being. Businesses, industries, governments, regulatory authorities and the public put their trust in us so they can make smarter decisions. To learn more, visit UL.com. To learn more about our nonprofit activities, visit UL.org.

Press Contact
Steven Brewster
UL
steven.brewster@ul.com
+1.415.577.8851

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/325015/ul_enterprise_logo.jpg

© 2020 PR Newswire
