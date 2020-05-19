Anzeige
Schlag auf Schlag: Pilzfirma öffnet ultramodernes Forschungslabor in Colorado
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2020 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has announced that Joc O'Rourke, Mosaic's President and Chief Executive Officer will present at the Bernstein 36th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Rick McLellan, Senior Vice President Commercial will also be available to respond to questions.

The events will be webcast live, and available on the Company's website at www.mosaicco.com/investors. Replays of the webcasts will also be available on the Company's website following the events. Questions can be directed to Mosaic's Investor Relations Department via e-mail to investor@mosaicco.com.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is the world's leading producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the Company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Media

Benjamin Pratt
The Mosaic Company
813-775-4206
benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

Investors

Laura Gagnon
The Mosaic Company
813-775-4214
investor@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/590547/Mosaic-to-Present-at-Upcoming-Investor-Conference

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.